OHL roundup: DeAngelis helps Wolves whip Greyhounds 6-3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Nick DeAngelis scored twice and added an assist to help the visiting Sudbury Wolves defeat the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 6-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday night.

Lucas Di Giantommaso, Chase Coughlan, Kieron Walton and Blake Clayton all scored for the Wolves, who led 2-1 after the first period but trailed 3-2 heading into the third. The Wolves improved to 1-1,

Justin Cloutier scored twice for the winless Greyhounds (0-2), while Erik Muxlow netted a single.

The Wolves outshot the Greyhounds 31-24.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

—

SPITFIRES 12 RANGERS 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ethan Belchetz scored four goals and added two assists as the Windsor Spitfires whipped the visiting Kitchener Rangers 12-2.

Jean-Christoph Lemieux and Owen Outwater each scored twice for the undefeated Spitfires (2-0), with singles added by Ethan Garden, Noah Morneau, Liam Greentree and Nathan Gaymes.

Luke Ellinas and Luca Romano scored for the winless Rangers (0-2).

—

STEELHEADS 5 OTTERS 2

ERIE, Penn. — Carson Rehkopf had a goal and assist as the visiting Brampton Steelheads topped the Erie Otters 5-2.

Lucas Karmiris, MacGregor Richmond, Adam Zidlicky and Angus MacDonell also scored for the Steelheads (2-0).

Malcolm Spence and Sam Alfano scored for the Otters (1-1).

—

SPIRIT 6 STING 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Michael Misa scored twice as the Saginaw Spirit downed the visiting Sarnia Sting 6-1.

Liam Storch, Lincoln Moore, Joey Willis and Ethan Hay also scored for the Spirit, who improved to two wins and overtime loss in three games.

Kaeden Johnston scored for the Sting, who slipped to 1-1.

—

KNIGHTS 5 FIREBIRDS 2

FLINT, Mich. — Evan Van Gorp scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting London Knights downed the Flint Firebirds 5-2.

Blake Arrowsmith, Jared Woolley, Alec Leonard and Rene Van Bommel also scored for the Knights (1-1).

Connor Clattenburg and Rylan Fellinger scored for the Firebirds (1-1).

—

BULLDOGS 6 GENERALS 2

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Nick Lardis and Jake O’Brien each scored twice as the Brantford Bulldogs defeated the visiting Oshawa Generals 6-2.

Patrick Thomas and Owen Protz also scored for the Bulldogs, who improved to 1-1.

Luca Marrelli and Matthew Buckley scored for the Generals, who slipped to 1-1.

—

STORM 2 ATTACK 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Ryan McGuire scored the game-winning goal at 15:30 of the second period as the visiting Guelph Storm edged the Owen Sound Attack 2-1.

Jake Karabela also scored for the unbeaten Storm (2-0).

Sam McCue scored for the winless Attack (0-2).

—

BATTALION 4 COLTS 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Lirim Amidovski scored twice as the visiting North Bay Battalion defeated the Barrie Colts 4-1.

Ethan Procyszyn and Anthony Romani also scored for the undefeated Battalion (2-0).

Kashawn Aitcheson scored for the Colts (1-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2024.