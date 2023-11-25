OHL roundup: Deni Goure scores twice as Attack beat league-leading Rangers 4-1

KITCHENER, Ont. — Deni Goure scored twice as the Owen Sound Attack defeated the league-leading Kitchener Rangers 4-1 on Friday night in the Ontario Hockey League.

Sam Sedley and Cedrick Guindon also scored for Owen Sound (12-9-2).

Attack netminder Corbin Votary stopped 35 of 36 shots.

Filip Mešár scored the lone goal for Kitchener (17-6-0).

Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons stopped 24 of 27 shots.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

FRONTENACS 6 SPITFIRES 4

KINGSTON, Ont. — Paul Ludwinski scored twice as the Kingston Frontenacs topped the Windsor Spitfires.

Gage Heyes, Thomas Budnick, Jacob Holmes and Linus Hemström also scored for Kingston (11-11-0). Frontenacs netminder Mason Vaccari kicked out 30 of 34 shots.

Oliver Peer scored twice while Liam Greentree and AJ Spellacy scored once for Windsor (5-17-1). Spitfires goaltender Joey Costanzo stopped 34 of 40 shots.

GREYHOUNDS 8 BULLDOGS 2

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Jordan D’Intino scored twice as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds beat the Brantford Bulldogs.

Justin Cloutier, Arttu Karki, Owen Allard, Marco Mignosa, Travis Hayes and Jack Beck also scored for Sault Ste. Marie (14-7-2). Greyhounds goaltender Landon Miller kicked out 24 of 26 shots.

Noah Nelson and Cole Brown had the goals for Brantford (10-8-4). Bulldogs netminder David Egorov stopped 23 of 31 shots.

STEELHEADS 7 PETES 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Angus MacDonell had a goal and an assist as the Mississauga Steelheads beat the Peterborough Petes.

Adam Zidlicky, Jakub Fibigr, Parker Von Richter, William Eggleton, Porter Martone and Mason Zebeski also scored for Mississauga (13-7-0). Steelheads goaltender Ryerson Leenders saved 26 of 27 shots.

Braydon McCallum scored the lone goal for Peterborough (12-5-4). Petes netminder Liam Sztuska stopped 24 of 31 shots.

WOLVES 9 KNIGHTS 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Quentin Musty scored a hat trick as the Sudbury Wolves topped the London Knights.

Djibril Toure, Dalibor Dvorský, Chase Coughlan, David Goyette, Nathan Villeneuve and Kocha Delic also scored for Sudbury (11-9-1). Wolves goaltender Nate Krawchuk stopped 19 of 21 shots.

Jacob Julien and Sam Dickinson scored for London (14-8-1). Knights netminder Owen Willmore kicked out 25 of 34 shots.

STORM 3 BATTALION 1

GUELPH, Ont. — Zackary Sandhu scored a goal as the Guelph Storm beat the North Bay Battalion.

Braeden Bowman and Max Namestnikov also scored for Guelph (12-9-1). Storm goaltender Brayden Gillespie stopped 30 of 31 shots.

Lirim Amidovski scored the lone goal for North Bay (10-8-5). Battalion goaltender Charlie Robertson kicked out 16 of 18 shots.

67’S 2 GENERALS 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Cooper Foster knocked in the game-winning goal at 1:56 of the third period as the Ottawa 67’s edged the Oshawa Generals.

Frankie Marrelli also scored for Ottawa (12-7-1). Netminder Max Donoso saved 41 of 42 shots.

Dylan Roobroeck replied for Oshawa (8-10-2). Generals netminder Jacob Oster made 21 saves.

—

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.