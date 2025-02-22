OHL Roundup: Dickinson’s four-point night lifts Knights past Steelheads 4-3 in OT

LONDON, Ont. — Sam Dickinson scored twice — including the overtime winner — and added two assists to lead the London Knights past the Brampton Steelheads 4-3 on Friday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan and Kasper Halttunen also scored, while Denver Barkey pitched in with two assists.

Knights goaltender Aleksei Medvedev stopped 34 of 37 shots.

In 42 games, Dickinson has 66 points (22 goals, 44 assists) to rank third among OHL defencemen this season.

The 18-year-old from Toronto was selected in the first round, 11th overall, of last year’s NHL draft.

Gabriel Chiarot scored twice while Porter Martone, a projected top pick for this year’s NHL draft, also replied for Brampton.

Steelheads netminder Brayden Gillespie kicked out 31 of 35 shots.

STING 6 SPITFIRES 5

SARNIA, Ont. — Lukas Fischer knocked in the game-winning goal at 2:56 in overtime as the Sarnia Sting edged the Windsor Spitfires.

Beckham Edwards scored twice while Ryan Brown, Carson Hall and Ruslan Karimov also scored for Sarnia. Sting goaltender Evan Maillet kicked out 42 of 47 shots.

Liam Greentree and Ilya Protas scored twice while Jack Nesbitt scored once for Windsor. Spitfires netminder Joey Costanzo stopped 18 of 24 shots.

RANGERS 4 COLTS 1

KITCHENER, Ont. — Cameron Arquette scored twice as the Kitchener Rangers downed the Barrie Colts.

Adrian Misaljevic and Cameron Reid also scored for Kitchener. Rangers netminder Jackson Parsons kicked out 17 of 18 shots.

Bode Stewart replied for Barrie. Colts goaltender Ben Hrebik kicked out 32 of 35 shots.

WOLVES 8 ATTACK 1

SUDBURY, Ont. — Nathan Villeneuve and Jack Ziliotto each scored twice as the Sudbury Wolves blew out the Owen Sound Attack.

Henry Mews, Lucas Di Giantommaso, Ondrej Molnar and Chase Coughlan scored once for Sudbury. Wolves netminder Nate Krawchuk kicked out 30 of 31 shots.

Cole Zurawski replied for Owen Sound. Attack goaltender Matthew Koprowski saved 33 of 41 shots.

GENERALS 3 OTTERS 2

ERIE, Pa. — Brooks Rogowski knocked in the game-winning goal at 10:36 in the third period as the Oshawa Generals edged the Erie Otters.

Luke Torrance and Owen Griffin also scored for Oshawa. Generals netminder Isaac Gravelle stopped 25 of 27 shots.

Pano Fimis and Sam Alfano replied for Erie. Otters goaltender Noah Erliden stopped 24 of 27 shots.

GREYHOUNDS 4 STORM 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Chase Reid knocked in the game-winning goal at 2:45 in overtime as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds edged the Guelph Storm.

Marco Mignosa, Brady T Smith and Travis Hayes also scored for Sault Ste. Marie. Greyhounds goaltender Landon Miller stopped 32 of 35 shots.

Jake Karabela, Charlie Paquette and Alex McLean replied for Guelph. Storm netminder Colin Ellsworth kicked out 30 of 34 shots.

BATTALION 4 FIREBIRDS 1

FLINT, Mich. — Jacob Therrien had a goal and an assist as the North Bay Battalion defeated the Flint Firebirds.

Ihnat Pazii, Bronson Ride and Nick Wellenreiter also scored for North Bay. Battalion netminder Mike McIvor saved 31 of 32 shots.

Matthew Wang scored the lone goal for Flint. Firebirds netminder Nathan Day saved 19 of 22 shots.

FRONTENACS 4 BULLDOGS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Gage Heyes scored twice as the Kingston Frontenacs downed Brantford Bulldogs.

Tuomas Uronen and Jacob Battaglia also scored for Kingston. Frontenacs goaltender Charlie Schenkel stopped 17 of 19 shots.

Noah Nelson and Patrick Thomas replied for Brantford. Bulldogs netminder Ryerson Leenders saved 31 of 34 shots.

67’S 6 ICEDOGS 2

OTTAWA — Luca Pinelli had a goal and an assist as the Ottawa 67’s defeated the Niagara IceDogs.

Jack Dever, Caden Kelly, Filip Ekberg, Nic Whitehead and Josh Brady also scored for Ottawa. Netminder Jaeden Nelson stopped 25 of 27 shots.

Mike Levin and Alex Assadourian replied for Niagara. IceDogs goaltender Matthew Humphries kicked out 15 of 21 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2025.