OHL Roundup: Donovan McCoy helps Sudbury Wolves edge Sault Ste. Greyhounds 6-5

February 8, 2024 at 5 h 52 min
The Canadian Press
SUDBURY, Ont. — Donovan McCoy put away the winner 12:41 into the third period as the Sudbury Wolves edged the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 6-5 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

It was McCoy’s second goal of the night for Sudbury (28-15-5), with Nathan Villeneuve also scoring twice. David Goyette and Dalibor Dvorský rounded out the attack.

Goaltender Jakub Vondras stopped 23 of 25 shots for the Wolves and Marcus Vandenberg turned aside 6 of 9 shots.

Travis Hayes scored twice for Sault Ste. Marie (32-14-3), while Christopher Brown, Jacob Frasca and Jack Beck added goals.

Greyhounds goaltender Charlie Schenkel stopped 28 shots.

Sudbury went 3 for 4 on the power play and Sault Ste. Marie was 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

ATTACK 6 STING 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Deni Goure struck twice as the Attack defeated Sarnia.

Colby Barlow, Sam McCue, Madden Steen and Ethan Burroughs also found the back of the net for Owen Sound (24-20-5).

Mitch Young and Easton Wainwright responded for the Sting (20-27-3).

KNIGHTS 9 FIREBIRDS 2

FLINT, Mich. — Ruslan Gazizov had a hat trick as London downed the Firebirds.

Max McCue, Easton Cowan, Oliver Bonk, Landon Sim, Denver Barkey and Kaleb Lawrence rounded out the attack as the Knights (36-11-3) stretched their point streak to 21 games.

Nathan Aspinall and Nolan Dann scored for Flint (19-25-4). 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024.

