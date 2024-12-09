OHL Roundup: East-leading Colts win fourth straight with 2-1 decision over 67’s

OTTAWA — Grayson Tiller scored the game-winning goal in the third period, and the Eastern Conference-leading Barrie Colts picked up their fourth straight win by beating the Ottawa 67’s 2-1 in Ontario Hockey League action Sunday.

Cole Beaudoin also scored for the Colts, who improved to 20-8-0.

Colts goaltender Ben Hrebik stopped 21 of 22 shots.

Luca Pinelli scored for Ottawa, which has just three wins in its last 10 games and fell to 10-11-6.

67’S goaltender Jaeden Nelson kicked out 30 of 32 shots.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

PETES 5 STORM 3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Martin Matejicek scored twice as the Petes downed Guelph.

Brody Partridge scored twice while Jonathan Melee scored once for Peterborough (5-19-5).

Petes goaltender Easton Rye saved 36 of 39 shots.

Jett Luchanko scored twice while Lev Katzin also scored for Guelph (8-16-3).

Storm netminder Brayden Gillespie saved 34 of 38 shots.

—

FRONTENACS 6 STING 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Matthew Soto scored three goals as the Frontenacs topped Sarnia.

Quinton Burns scored twice for Kingston while Ethan Miedema scored the Frontenacs’ other goal.

Goaltender Mason Vaccari stopped 26 of 28 shots for Kingston (16-8-5).

Ryan Brown and Tyson Doucette scored for Sarnia (8-17-6). The Sting are 0-5-2 over their last seven games.

Sting netminder Evan Maillet saved 41 of 46 shots.

—

BATTALION 4 FIREBIRDS 1

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Ethan Procyszyn scored a goal and added two assists as the Battalion defeated Flint.

Jacob Therrien, Lirim Amidovski and Owen Van Steensel also scored for North Bay (12-11-3).

Battalion netminder Mike McIvor kicked out 21 of 22 shots.

Evan Konyen scored the lone goal for Flint (11-15-2).

Firebirds goaltender Noah Bender saved 22 of 26 shots.

—

ICEDOGS 4 BULLDOGS 3

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Blake Arrowsmith knocked in the game-winning goal at 16:05 in the second period as the Icedogs edged the Bulldogs.

Alex Assadourian, Blake Arrowsmith, Braidy Wassilyn and Sean Doherty also scored for Niagara (17-9-2).

Icedogs netminder Owen Flores saved 43 of 46 shots.

Cole Brown, Jake O’Brien and Nick Lardis all scored once for Brantford (13-12-3).

Bulldogs goaltender David Egorov kicked out 23 of 27 shots.

—

OTTERS 5 STEELHEADS 4 (OT)

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Malcolm Spence scored his second goal 41 seconds into overtime period as Erie edged the Steelheads.

Callum Hughes, Carey Terrance and Martin Misiak also scored for Erie (15-8-4).

Otters goaltender Noah Erliden stopped 29 of 33 shots.

Carson Rehkopf, Adam Zidlicky, Porter Martone and Chase Lefebvre scored for Brampton (14-11-2).

Steelheads goaltender Jack Ivankovic stopped 30 of 35 shots.

—

SPITFIRES 7 SPIRIT 4

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ilya Protas and A.J. Spellacy each scored twice as the Windsor Spitfires erased a 3-1 first-period deficit to defeat the visiting Saginaw Spirit 7-4.

Protas also chipped in with two assists and Spellacy had one helper.

Ethan Belchetz, Liam Greentree and Jack Nesbitt also scored for the West Division-leading Spitfires (20-6-2-1), who trailed 3-1 after the first period, but led 5-3 heading into the third.

Zayne Parekh scored twice for the Spirit (15-13-1-0), while James Guo and Jacob Cloutier netted singles. Michael Misa chipped in with three assists and Kristian Epperson had two helpers.

Both teams had 32 shots on goal.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2024.