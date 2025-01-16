OHL roundup: East tops West in top prospects showcase

January 16, 2025 at 3 h 53 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
BRANTFORD, Ont. — Porter Martone scored in overtime and Team East topped Team West 5-4 in the Ontario Hockey League’s top prospects game Wednesday.

The two sides traded goals across the night, starting when Luca Romano of the Kitchener Rangers put the West on the board 4:44 into the first period.

Adrian Misaljevic (Rangers), Brady Martin (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds) and Jack Nesbitt (Windsor Spitfires) also scored for the West.

The East got goals from Xander Velliaris (Kingston Frontenacs), Shamar Moses (Barrie Colts), Lirim Amidovski (North Bay Battalion) and Owen Griffin (Oshawa Generals).

Both sides utilized two goalies, with Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights) and Matthew Koprowski (Owen Sound Attack) manning the West’s net, and Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads) and David Egorov (Brantford Bulldogs) playing for the East.

The West won the special teams battle, going 2-for-3 on the power play and killing off both penalties it faced.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2025.

