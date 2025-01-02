OHL roundup: Edwards scores OT winner in Sarnia’s upset 3-2 win over London

SARNIA, Ont. — Beckham Edwards scored the overtime winner and goalie Nick Surzycia made 29 saves for the Sarnia Sting in a 3-2 win over the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League on Wednesday.

Dylan Luecke and Daylen Moses also scored for Sarnia (13-9-2-5) which halted London’s win streak at five straight.

Denver Barkey and Sam O’Reilly countered for London (29-6-1-0), which remained atop the Midwest Division. Knights goalie Aleksei Medvedev stopped 31 shots in a losing cause.

GENERALS 4 ATTACK 3

OSHAWA, Ont. — Brady Smith’s third-period goal stood up as the winner for the Generals in the win over Owen Sound.

Smith’s goal at 6:20 of the third period gave the hosts a 4-2 lead before Pierce Mbuyi pulled the Attack within a goal at 10:38.

Anthony Figliomeni, Harisson Franssen and Lauri Sinivuori also scored for Oshawa (22-12-2-1) atop the East Division. Generals goaltender Isaac Gravelle contributed 31 saves to the win.

Landen Hookey and Antonio Tersigni scored for Owen Sound (10-21-2-3). Trenten Bennett stopped 24 shots in the loss.

FRONTENACS 4 STEELHEADS 3

KINGSTON, Ont. — Jacob Battaglia scored the third-period, game-winner for Kingston in a win over Brampton.

The Calgary Flames’ draft pick scored at 16:29 of the third and also had an assist.

Ethan Miedema, Ben Pickell and Kieren Dervin also scored for the Frontenacs (17-10-5-2). Kingston’s goalie Nolan Lalonde stopped 26 shots for the win.

Finn Harding, Aidan Lane and Angus MacDonnell were goal scorers for the Steelheads (15-15-5-0). Jacob Gibbons stopped 23 shots in Brampton’s net.

