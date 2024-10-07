OHL roundup: Ekberg scores in OT as 67’s edge Frontenacs 5-4

The Canadian Press
KINGSTON, Ont. — Filip Ekberg scored at 4:44 of overtime to lift the visiting Ottawa 67’s to a 5-4 Ontario Hockey League victory over the Kingston Frontenacs on Sunday.

Will Gerrior, Luca Pinelli, Jack Dever and Caden Kelly all scored for the 67’s (3-1), who led 3-2 after the first period but were tied 4-4 heading into the third. Dever also chipped in with three assists for the 67’s.

Cedrick Guindon, Jacob Battaglia, Luke McNamara and Ethan Miedema scored for the Frontenacs (2-2-1-0), who were outshot 41-26.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

ICEDOGS 7 STEELHEADS 3

NIAGARA, Ont. — Kevin He scored three goals and added three assists as the Niagara IceDogs whipped the visiting Brampton Steelheads 7-3.

Max Crete scored twice for the unbeaten IceDogs (4-0), while Ryan Roobroeck and Ethan Czata netted singles.

Lucas Karmiris scored twice for the Steelheads (4-1), while Porter Martone added a single.

The IceDogs led 4-1 after the first period and 7-2 after 40 minutes.

STING 2 GREYHOUNDS 1

SARNIA, Ont. — Nathan Omeri scored the game-winning goal at 1:12 of the third period and netminder Evan Maillet stopped 19 of 20 shots to lift the Sarnia Sting to a 2-1 decision over the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Tyson Doucette also scored for the Sting (2-1-1-1), who trailed 1-0 after the first period but were tied 1-1 heading into the third.

Travis Hayes scored for the Greyhounds (1-4), who were outshot 23-20.

COLTS 4 GENERALS 3

OSHAWA, Ont. — Cole Beaudoin scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Barrie Colts beat the Oshawa Generals 4-3.

Emil Hemming and Zach Wigle also scored for the Colts (3-2), who trailed 1-0 after the first period but took a 3-2 lead into the third.

Lauri Sinivuori, Matthew Buckley and Luca Marrelli scored for the Generals (1-3-1-0).

RANGERS 3 STORM 2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Luke Ellinas scored a power-play goal at 5:07 of the third period to snap a 2-2 deadlock and lift the Kitchener Rangers to a 3-2 win over the visiting Guelph Storm.

Cameron Reid and Antonino Pugliese also scored for the Rangers (2-2-1-0), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

Vilmer Alriksson and Hunter McKenzie scored for the Storm (2-2).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2024.

