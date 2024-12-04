OHL roundup: Ellinas nets three points as Rangers beat Bulldogs 6-3

The Canadian Press
KITCHENER, Ont. — Luke Ellinas had a goal and two assists and Jackson Parsons stopped 23 shots as the Kitchener Rangers beat the visiting Brantford Bulldogs 6-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Tuesday night.

Chris Grisolia, Alexander Bilecki, Max Dirracolo, Trent Swick and Andrew Vermeulen also scored for the Rangers (19-5-2-1) at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

Joshua Avery, Marek Vanacker and Cole Brown scored for the Bulldogs (12-11-3-0), who were outshot 37-26. The teams were tied 0-0 after the first period and the Rangers led 3-0 heading into the third.

The Rangers were 0-for-5 on the power play, while the Bulldogs went 0-for-2.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.

