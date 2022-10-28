OHL Roundup: Fantino nets shootout winner as Attack top Colts behind wild comeback

October 28, 2022 at 4 h 06 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press

BARRIE, Ont. — Julian Fantino scored the game winner and lone goal of the shootout to cap off the Owen Sound Attack’s 6-5 comeback win over the Barrie Colts on Thursday.

Barrie (5-2-1-1) dominated early, taking a 5-1 lead just 9:12 into the second period. Deni Goure and Matthew Papais each scored before the end of the frame to help Owen Sound (7-4-0) cut the deficit.

In the third, Kaleb Lawrence added his second goal of the night at 3:10. With just under three minutes left, Cedrick Guindon scored to tie the game.

Fantino was the eighth shooter to go for the Attack when he scored in the shootout. The Colts missed on all eight of their opportunities.

SPITFIRES 6 BATTALION 3 

WINDSOR, ONT. — Alex Christopoulos, Colton Smith and Matthew Maggio each notched a goal and an assist as Windsor (7-0-3) topped North Bay (5-4-0). The Spitfires scored four straight goals before the Battalion got on the board, later making it 6-1 heading into the final frame.

KNIGHTS 3 ICEDOGS 2 (OT)

ST. CATHARINES, ONT. — Logan Mailloux scored the game-winning goal 1:07 into overtime as London (4-4-1) edged Niagara (3-5-3). Sean McGurn scored his second goal late in the middle frame to make it a 2-1 game before Brenden Sirizzotti sent it to overtime with the game-tying goal in the third.

PETES 6 GREYHOUNDS 2

PETERBOROUGH, ONT. — Nick Lardis recorded a goal and two assists as Peterborough (7-3-1) handily defeated Sault Ste. Marie (2-4-3-1). The Petes went up 3-0 midway through the first period before the Greyhounds could get on the board and later went up 5-1 prior to the visitors’ second goal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.

