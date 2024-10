PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Finn Marshall earned a 40-save shutout as the Sudbury Wolves blanked the Peterborough Petes 1-0 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Chase Coughlan was the lone scorer for Sudbury (3-2-0).

Goaltender Liam Sztuska stopped 44 shots in net for Peterborough (0-5-0).

Neither team could score on the power play. The Wolves went 0 for 8 with the man advantage and the Petes were 0 for 6.

