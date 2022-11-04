OHL Roundup: Frasca, West come up big in shootout as Colts defeat Petes 4-3

November 4, 2022 at 7 h 02 min
The Canadian Press

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Ben West made the game-sealing save and Jacob Frasca scored the lone shootout goal as the Barrie Colts defeated the Peterborough Petes 4-3 on Thursday.

Tai York, Beau Akey and Chris Grisolia all scored one apiece for Barrie (6-3-1-1). West made 39 saves between regulation and overtime before stopping three more in the shootout.

Connor Lockhart scored twice while Nick Lardis added the other for Peterborough (8-3-1-1). Michael Simpson stopped 39-of-42 shots.

After going down 2-0, the Petes came back to even the game 5:49 into the second period. After both sides exchanged goals in the third, neither could put pucks into the net in overtime. 

SPIRIT 3 FRONTENACS 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Davis Codd capped the Spirit’s comeback victory with the game winner as Saginaw defeated Kingston (7-5-0-1). Pavel Mintyukov and Brayden Hislop also scored for the Spirit (8-5-1 who came back from down 2-0 in the third period.

BATTALION 9 ICEDOGS 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Nikita Tarasevich and Jacob Therrien each scored twice as North Bay (8-4-0) blew out Niagara with an offensive masterpiece. Pasquale Zito notched a hat trick in a losing effort for the IceDogs (3-7-3).

SPITFIRES 5 STING 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Oliver Peer scored two goals and added one assist as Windsor (9-1-3) downed Sarnia (7-5-1-1). Jacob Maillet, with a goal and two assists, Colton Smith and Alex Christopoulos also scored for the Spitfires.

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2022.

