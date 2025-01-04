OHL roundup: Frontenacs trip Generals 7-4 in East Division power clash

KINGSTON, Ont. — Cedrick Guindon scored twice and captain Quinton Burns had a goal and two assists as the Kingston Frontenacs defeated the visiting Oshawa Generals 7-4 in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday night at Slush Puppie Place.

Matthew Soto, Ben Pickell, Lukas Moore and Jacob Battaglia also scored for the Frontenacs (19-10-5-2), who outshot the visitors 31-19 in the battle of East Division powers.

Owen Griffin, Beckett Sennecke, Colby Barlow and Matthew Buckley scored for the East Division-leading Generals (22-13-2-1), who led 2-1 after the first and 4-3 heading into the third.

The Frontenacs went 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Generals went 1-for-4.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Friday:

—

WOLVES 4 BATTALION 1

SUDBURY, Ont. — Kieron Walton scored a goal and added two assists as the Sudbury Wolves topped the visiting North Bay Battalion 4-1.

Hudson Chitaroni, Luca Blonda and Nathan Villeneuve also scored for the Wolves (20-10-5-0), who were outshot 29-26.

Nick Wellenreiter scored for the Battalion (14-19-3-0).

—

RANGERS 3 OTTERS 1

KITCHENER, Ont. — Evan Headrick had a goal and an assist as the Kitchener Rangers edged the visiting Erie Otters 3-1.

Luke Ellinas and Cameron Arquette also scored for the Rangers (27-7-2-1), who outshot the visitors 39-24.

Malcolm Spence scored for the Otters (18-11-3-1). Netminder Noah Erliden saved 36 of 39 shots for the Otters.

—

STORM 2 ATTACK 0

GUELPH, Ont. — Zachary Jovanovski stopped 39 shots to earn the shutout as the Guelph Storm blanked the visiting Owen Sound Attack 2-0.

Lev Katzin and Thomas Budnick scored for the Storm (11-22-2-1), who were outshot 39-26.

Goaltender Trenten Bennett kicked out 24 of 25 shots for the Attack (10-22-2-3).

—

KNIGHTS 9 ICEDOGS 4

LONDON, Ont. — Denver Barkey and Jared Woolley each scored twice as the London Knights whipped the visiting Niagara IceDogs 9-4.

Evan Van Gorp, Noah Read, Blake Montgomery, Logan Hawery and Sam O’Reilly scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (30-6-1-0).

Blake Arrowsmith, Kevin He, Ryan Roobroeck and Max Crete scored for the IceDogs (23-12-1-1).

Both teams had 42 shots on goal.

—

STING 4 BULLDOGS 1

SARNIA, Ont. — Easton Wainwright had a goal and an assist as the Sarnia Sting downed the visiting Brantford Bulldogs 4-1.

Dylan Luecke, Zach Filak and Ryan Brown also scored for the Sting (14-19-2-5), who outshot the visitors 37-30.

Marek Vanacker scored for the Bulldogs (18-15-4-0).

—

GREYHOUNDS 4 PETES 0

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Charlie Schenkel stopped 29 shots and posted the shutout as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds blanked the visiting Peterborough Petes 4-0.

Marco Mignosa, Owen Allard, Justin Cloutier and Jordan Charron scored for the Greyhounds (16-20-0-0).

Netminder Easton Rye saved 26 of 30 shots for the Petes (7-24-2-4).

—

FIREBIRDS 8 67’S 1

FLINT, Mich. — Matthew Wang and Karlis Flugins each scored twice as the Flint Firebirds whipped the visiting Ottawa 67’s 8-1.

Hayden Reid, Evan Konyen, Josh Colosimo and Connor Clattenburg also scored for the Firebirds (17-17-1-1).

Matthew Mayich scored for the 67’s (14-15-2-5), who were outshot 47-10.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2025.