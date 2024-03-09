OHL roundup: Generals beat Bulldogs to take over top spot in East Division

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Dylan Roobroeck scored once and added three assists and Beckett Sennecke added two goals as the visiting Oshawa Generals defeated the Brantford Bulldogs 6-4 in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday at Brantford Civic Centre.

Connor Lockhart, Connor Punnett and Ethan Toms also scored for the Generals (34-19-7-2), who were outshot 31-24. With the win, the Generals move into first place in the East Division, one point ahead of the Bulldogs.

Cole Brown scored twice for the Bulldogs (33-18-8-2), while Patrick Thomas and Marek Vanacker added singles.

The Generals went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Bulldogs were 0-for-3.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Friday:

—

KNIGHTS 6 STING 1

LONDON, Ont. — Ruslan Gazizov scored twice as the London Knights knocked off the visiting Sarnia Sting 6-1.

Isaiah George, Kasper Halttunen, Kaleb Lawrence and William Nicholl also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (44-14-1-3), who outshot the visitors 34-17.

Easton Wainwright scored for the Sting (23-34-3-1), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

—

RANGERS 9 FIREBIRDS 5

KITCHENER, Ont. — Luke Ellinas scored three goals to pace the Kitchener Rangers to a 9-5 win over the visiting Flint Firebirds.

Luca Romano had two goals and an assist for the Rangers (40-20-2-0), while Eduard Sale, Trent Swick, Justin Bottineau and Matthew Sop netted singles.

Nolan Dann scored three times for the Firebirds (27-30-3-1), while Connor Clattenburg and Alex Kostov netted singles.

—

GREYHOUNDS 3 STORM 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Justin Cloutier had a goal and assist as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds edged the visiting Guelph Storm 3-1.

Jack Beck and Caeden Carlisle also scored for the Greyhounds (41-16-3-1), who were outshot 24-22.

Charlie Paquette scored for the Storm (28-26-5-1), who trailed 1-0 heading into the third period.

—

67’s 7 ICEDOGS 1

OTTAWA, Ont. — Will Gerrior scored twice as the Ottawa 67’s knocked off the visiting Niagara IceDogs 7-1.

Henry Mews, Braeden Kressler, Brady Stonehouse, Luca Pinelli and Kimi Korbler also scored for the 67’s (33-21-5-2).

Mathieu Paris scored for the IceDogs (16-37-6-1), who were outshot 38-32.

—

WOLVES 9 SPITFIRES 8 (OT)

SUDBURY, Ont. — Quentin Musty’s fourth goal of the game, scored 43 seconds into overtime, lifted the Sudbury Wolves to a 9-8 win over the visiting Windsor Spitfires.

Dalibor Dvorsky also scored twice for the Central Division-leading Wolves (35-19-4-3), while Landon McCallum, Nick Yearwood and Andre Anania netted singles.

Liam Greentree scored twice for the Spitfires (18-35-5-3), while Noah Morneau, Carson Woodall, Ryan Struthers, Colton Smith, Ethan Martin and Nathan Gaymes netted singles.

—

SPIRIT 7 FRONTENACS 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Alex Christopoulos scored three times as the Saginaw Spirit squashed the visiting Kingston Frontenacs 7-2.

Josh Bloom, Zayne Parekh, Owen Beck and Nic Sima also scored for the West Division-leading Spirit (45-15-1-1), who outshot the visitors 27-23.

Christopher Thibodeau and Nathan Poole scored for the Frontenacs (28-30-3-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.