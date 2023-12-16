OHL roundup: Generals scorch Steelheads in impressive 7-3 road win

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Stuart Rolofs and Connor Lockhart each scored twice as the visiting Oshawa Generals defeated the Mississauga Steelheads 7-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday.

Matthew Buckley, Tristan Delisle and Luca D’Amato also scored for the struggling Generals (13-12-3-1), who trailed 2-1 after the first period but led 4-3 heading into the third.

Porter Martone scored twice for the Steelheads (17-11-2-0), while Angus MacDonell scored once.

The Generals are last in the five-team East Division, while the Steelheads lead the five-team Central Division.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Friday night:

—

STORM 7 PETES 5

GUELPH, Ont. — Max Namestnikov scored twice, Jett Luchanko chipped in with four assists, and the Guelph Storm defeated the visiting Peterborough Petes 7-5.

Jake Karabela, Charlie Paquette, Wil McFadden, Michael Buchinger and Braeden Bowman also scored for the Storm (18-12-1-1).

Jax Dubois scored three goals for the Petes (14-12-3-1), while Konnor Smith and Braydon McCallum netted singles.

—

ICEDOGS 4 FRONTENACS 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Zakary Lavoie scored a goal and added two assists as the visiting Niagara IceDogs defeated the Kingston Frontenacs 4-1.

Kevin He, Mike Levin and Ivan Galiyanov also scored for the IceDogs (8-18-4-1).

Jacob Battaglia scored for the Frontenacs (14-16-1-0).

—

OTTERS 4 BATTALION 3

ERIE, Penn. — Ondrej Molnar scored the game-winning goal at 12:42 of the third period as the Erie Otters edged the visiting North Bay Battalion 4-3.

Sam Alfano, Alex Messier and Georgy Toroptsev also scored for the Otters (14-11-4-0).

Justin Ertel, Anthony Romani and Paul Christopoulos scored for the Battalion (14-12-4-1).

—

KNIGHTS 8 ATTACK 2

LONDON, Ont. — Jacob Julien scored three goals as the London Knights blitzed the visiting Owen Sound Attack 8-2.

Max McCue scored twice for the Knights (19-11-0-1), while Sam Dickinson, Ruslan Gazizov and Jared Woolley netted singles.

Declan Waddick and Ethan Burroughs scored for the Attack (15-13-2-0).

—

SPIRIT 2 STING 1

SARNIA, Ont. — Alex Christopoulos scored at 4:57 of overtime period as the visiting Saginaw Spirit edged the Sarnia Sting 2-1.

Christopoulos also scored once in regulation for the Spirit (19-9-0-1).

Jacob LeBlanc scored for the Sting (11-20-0-0).

—

WOLVES 6 FIREBIRDS 4

FLINT, Mich. — David Goyette and Evan Konyen each scored twice as the visiting Sudbury Wolves topped the Flint Firebirds 6-4.

Kieron Walton and Quentin Musty also scored for the Wolves (16-10-2-1).

Braeden Kressler scored twice for the Firebirds (13-15-2-1), while Nolan Dann and Nathan Aspinall added singles.

—

GREYHOUNDS 6 RANGERS 3

KITCHENER, Ont. — Brenden Sirizzotti scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defeated the Kitchener Rangers 6-3.

Alex Kostov, Julian Fantino, Justin Cloutier, Tate Vader and Kirill Kudryavtsev also scored for the West Division-leading Greyhounds (22-8-2-0).

Tanner Lam, Trent Swick and Adrian Misaljevic scored for the Midwest Division-leading Rangers (23-8-2-0).

—

BULLDOGS 5 COLTS 2

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Nick Lardis scored twice, Jorian Donovan scored once and added two assists, and the Brantford Bulldogs beat the visiting Barrie Colts 5-2.

Calvin Crombie and Lucas Moore also scored for the Bulldogs (15-95-1).

Cole Beaudoin and Roenick Jodoin scored for the Colts (12-16-0-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.