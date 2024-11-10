OHL roundup: He scores three as IceDogs roll over Bulldogs 6-4

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Kevin He scored three times, including an empty netter, as the visiting Niagara IceDogs defeated the Brantford Bulldogs 6-4 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday at Brantford Civic Centre.

Ryan Roobroeck, Max Crete and Jack Brauti also scored for the Central Division-leading IceDogs (13-5), who were outshot 50-25.

Zakary Lavoie, Luca Testa, Cole Brown and Nick Lardis scored for the Bulldogs (6-8-2-0), who led 1-0 after the first period but trailed 3-2 heading into the third.

The IceDogs went 1-for-1 on the power play, while the Bulldogs were 3-for-4.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

—

FRONTENACS 8 STEELHEADS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Gage Heyes scored three goals as Kingston Frontenacs defeated the visiting Brampton Steelheads 8-2.

Jacob Battaglia, Ethan Miedema, Tuomas Uronen, Riley Clark and Cedrick Guindon also scored for the East Division-leading Frontenacs (10-5-4-0).

Jakub Fibigr and Carson Rehkopf scored for the Steelheads (8-7-1-0), who were outshot 33-27.

—

OTTERS 4 STING 0

ERIE, Penn. — Noah Erliden stopped 26 shots to record the shutout as the Erie Otters blanked the visiting Sarnia Sting 4-0.

Sam Alfano, Pano Fimis, Wesley Royston and Brett Hammond all scored for the Otters (10-5-1-1).

Goaltender Evan Maillet kicked out 41 of 45 shots for the Sting (7-9-1-3).

—

GREYHOUNDS 6 FIREBIRDS 2

FLINT, Mich. — Brady Martin scored twice as the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defeated the Flint Firebirds 6-2.

David Holub, Noel Nordh, Travis Hayes and Justin Cloutier also scored for the Greyhounds (10-8-0-0).

Kaden Pitre and Blake Smith scored for the Firebirds (7-9-0-1).

—

SPIRIT 5 SPITFIRES 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Michael Misa scored three goals as the Saginaw Spirit beat the visiting Windsor Spitfires 5-1.

Will Bishop and PJ Forgione also scored for the Spirit (9-7-1-0), who got a 34-save performance from netminder Andrew Oke.

Noah Morneau scored for the West Division-leading Spitfires (12-4-1-0).

—

ATTACK 5 RANGERS 4 (OT)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Sam McCue’s second goal of the game, scored at 2:31 of overtime, lifted the Owen Sound Attack to a 5-4 victory over the visiting Kitchener Rangers.

Braedyn Rogers, Antonio Tersigni and Landen Hookey also scored for the Attack (5-8-2-2).

Luca Romano scored twice for the Midwest Division-leading Rangers (13-2-2-1), while Trent Swick and Tanner Lam netted singles.

—

COLTS 8 WOLVES 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Grayson Tiller scored the hat track as the Barrie Colts whipped the visiting Sudbury Wolves 8-1.

Dalyn Wakely, Kashawn Aitcheson, Beau Jelsma, Carter Lowe and Riley Patterson also scored for the Colts (11-5-0-0).

Kieron Walton scored for the Wolves (8-7-2-0), who were outshot 44-39.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2024.