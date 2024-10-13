OHL roundup: Hookey nets hat trick as Attack pound Petes 7-2

October 13, 2024 at 2 h 49 min
Reading time: 3 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Landen Hookey scored three goals and Pierce Mbuyi added a pair as the Owen Sound Attack pounded the visiting Peterborough Petes 7-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday night.

Bruce McDonald and Harry Nansi also scored for the Attack (3-3-1-0), who outshot the Petes 53-29.

Jonathan Melee and Adam Levac scored for the winless Petes (0-7), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 entering the third.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

BULLDOGS 3 FRONTENACS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Cole Brown scored with 25 seconds left in the third period to snap a 2-2 deadlock and lift the visiting Brantford Bulldogs to a 3-2 win over the Kingston Frontenacs.

Nick Lardis and Luca Testa also scored for the Bulldogs (4-3), who took a 2-1 lead into the third period.

Tuomas Uronen and Tyler Hopkins scored for the Frontenacs (3-3-1-0), who outshot the visitors 32-19.

KNIGHTS 5 STORM 1

LONDON, Ont. — William Nicholl scored twice and added an assist as the London Knights blew past the visiting Guelph Storm 5-1.

PJ Fagan II, Easton Cowan and Evan Van Gorp also scored for the Knights (4-3), who outshot the visitors 35-27.

Alex McLean scored for the Storm 3-3), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 going into the third.

RANGERS 7 SPIRIT 4

SAGINAW, Mich. — Adrian Misaljevic scored twice as the visiting Kitchener Rangers defeated the Saginaw Spirit 7-4.

Cameron Reid, Trent Swick, Chris Grisolia, Luke Ellinas and Luca Romano also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Rangers (4-2-1-1).

Kristian Epperson, Zayne Parekh, Jacob Cloutier and Joey Willis scored for the Spirit (4-1-1-0).

OTTERS 6 SPITFIRES 3

ERIE, Penn. — Wesley Royston scored twice as the Erie Otters beat the visiting Windsor Spitfires 6-3.

Dylan Edwards, Brett Hammond, Nathan Sauder and Gabriel Frasca also scored for the Otters (3-2-0-1).

Jean-Christoph Lemieux, Nathan Gaymes and Ilya Protas scored for the West Division-leading Spitfires (5-1-1-0).

FIREBIRDS 4 GENERALS 1

FLINT, Mich. — Jimmy Lombardi scored a goal and added two assists as the Flint Firebirds defeated the visiting Oshawa Generals 4-1.

Nathan Aspinall, Matthew Wang and Evan Konyen also scored for the Firebirds (4-2).

Owen Griffin scored for the Generals (2-4-1-0).

COLTS 4 STEELHEADS 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Brad Gardiner scored a goal and added an assist as the Barrie Colts defeated the visiting Brampton Steelheads 4-2.

Dalyn Wakely, Beau Akey and Gabriel Eliasson also scored for the Colts (4-3).

Mason Zebeski and Adam Zidlicky each scored for the Steelheads (4-3).

ICEDOGS 7 BATTALION 5

NIAGARA, Ont. — Alex Assadourian and Andrei Loshko each scored twice as the Niagara IceDogs edged the visiting North Bay Battalion 7-5.

Ivan Galiyanov, Max Crete and Matthew Virgilio also scored for the Central Division-leading IceDogs (5-1).

Jacob Therrien, Ethan Procyszyn, Owen Van Steensel, Jacob LeBlanc and Shamar Moses scored for the Battalion (4-3).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Marner, Maple Leafs top Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 in Toronto’s home opener
Ontario News

Marner, Maple Leafs top Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 in Toronto’s home opener

TORONTO — Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Pittsburgh…