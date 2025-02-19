OHL roundup: Hopkins, Hay pace Frontenacs to 6-4 win over Colts

KINGSTON, Ont. — Tyler Hopkins scored twice, Ethan Hay chipped in with three assists, and the Kingston Frontenacs edged the Barrie Colts 6-4 in Ontario Hockey League action on Tuesday night at Slush Puppie Place.

Emil Pieniniemi, Landon Wright, Tuomas Uronen and Cal Uens (empty-netter) also scored for the Frontenacs (32-14-5-3), who now trail the East Division co-leaders Brantford Bulldogs and Oshawa Generals by just one point.

Brad Gardiner, Bode Stewart, Anthony Romani and Kashawn Aitcheson scored for the Central Division-leading Colts (33-16-2-2), who trailed 3-0 after the first period and 4-2 heading into the third. Dalyn Wakely and Romani each chipped in with two assists.

The Frontenacs, who outshot the visitors 36-17, were 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Colts went 1-for-1 with the man advantage.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.

