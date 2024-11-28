OHL Roundup: Ilya Protas scores twice as Spitfires crush Spirit 7-2

November 28, 2024 at 4 h 05 min
The Canadian Press
WINDSOR, Ont. — Ilya Protas had two goals and an assist as the Windsor Spitfires hammered the Saginaw Spirit 7-2 on Wednesday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Ryan Abraham also scored twice while Liam Greentree added a goal and two assists for Windsor (18-5-2), which won its fourth straight.

Ethan Belchetz and Owen Outwater were the other scorers and Carson Woodall had two assists as everybody ate on offence.

Spitfires goaltender Joey Costanzo stopped 31 shots.

Dimian Zhilkin, with an assist, and Carson Harmer replied for Saginaw (13-10-1). Graydon Jones assisted on both goals.

Spirit netminder Kaleb Papineau allowed three goals on five shots in the first period before getting the hook. Sammy DiBlasi saved 18 of 22 shots in relief.

ATTACK 3 OTTERS 2 (OT)

ERIE, Pa. — Bruce McDonald knocked in the game-winning goal at 1:58 of overtime period, and the Owen Sound Attack edged the Erie Otters.

Tristan Delisle and Antonio Tersigni also scored for Owen Sound (7-12-5). Attack goaltender Matthew Koprowski saved 27 of 29 shots.

Gabriel Frasca and Martin Misiak replied for Erie (13-7-4). Otters netminder Noah Erliden kicked out 27 of 30 shots.

FIREBIRDS 3 STING 2 (SO)

FLINT, Mich. — The Flint Firebirds defeated the Sarnia Sting in a shootout.

Jeremy Martin and Connor Clattenburg scored in regulation for Flint (10-13-1). Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day kicked out 20 of 22 shots.

Ruslan Karimov scored twice for Sarnia (8-13-5). Sting netminder Nick Surzycia stopped 28 of 30 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2024.

