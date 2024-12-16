OHL roundup: Knights edge Rangers 3-2 in Midwest Division power struggle

LONDON, Ont. — Jacob Julien’s seventh goal of the season, scored at 16:19 of the second period, stood up as the winner as the London Knights edged the visiting Kitchener Rangers 3-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday at Canada Life Place.

Sam O’Reilly and Blake Montgomery also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (25-6-0-0), who led 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Adrian Misaljevic and Jack Pridham scored for the Rangers (22-6-2-1), who outshot the hosts 29-28. The Rangers trail the Knights by three points in the Midwest Division standings.

The Knights went 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Rangers were 0-for-1.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

—

GENERALS 3 STEELHEADS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Ben Danford’s goal at 2:48 of the third period snapped a 2-2 deadlock and lifted the Oshawa Generals to a 3-2 win over the visiting Brampton Steelheads.

Luke Torrance and Beckett Sennecke also scored for the East Division-leading Generals (19-11-2-1), while Brooks Rogowski pitched in with two assists.

Luke Misa and Jack Van Volsen scored for the Steelheads (14-12-4-0), who were outshot 27-22. Finn Harding chipped in with two assists.

—

BULLDOGS 10 FRONTENACS 1

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Adam Jiricek, Nick Lardis and Jake O’Brien each scored twice and Brantford (16-12-3) thumped Kingston 10-1. The Frontenacs (16-9-7) lost their third game in a row while the Bulldogs extended their win streak to three straight.

—

STING 6 GREYHOUNDS 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Liam Beamish had a goal and two assists as Sarnia (10-17-7) doubled up Sault Ste. Marie 6-3. Justin Cloutier scored a power-play goal for the Greyhounds (14-17-0) and continues to lead the team in scoring with 16 goals and 14 assists.

—

ICEDOGS 6 WOLVES 3

SUDBURY, Ont. — Three goals and two assists from Ethan Czata powered Niagara (20-9-2) to a 6-3 win over Sudbury (16-10-4). Both sides got ample special teams time in, with the IceDogs going 1-for-6 on the power play while the Wolves went scoreless on five man advantages.

—

67’S 4 BATTALION 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Jaeden Nelson stopped 36 of the 39 shots he faced, backstopping Ottawa (13-11-6) to a 4-3 victory over North Bay (13-13-3). The 67’s jumped out to a 4-1 advantage before the first intermission, but the Batallion responded with goals from Nick Wellenreiter and Lirim Amidovski in the second frame.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2024.