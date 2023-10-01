OHL roundup: Knights unleash offence on IceDogs in 5-2 win

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Kasper Halttunen scored twice as the visiting London Knights defeated the Niagara IceDogs 5-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday.

Kaeden Johnston, Sam Dickinson and Ryder Boulton also scored for the Knights.

Mike Levin and Gavin Bryant scored for the IceDogs.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

—

ATTACK 4 COLTS 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Sam Sedley scored a goal and added two assists as Owen Sound Attack defeated the Barrie Colts 4-2.

Deni Goure, Ben Cormier and Landen Hookey also scored for the Attack.

Jacob Frasca and Riley Patterson scored for the Colts.

—

GREYHOUNDS 7 BULLDOGS 5

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Owen Allard scored twice as Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds topped Brantford Bulldogs 7-5.

Bryce McConnell-Barker, Kirill Kudryavtsev, Jack Beck, Travis Hayes and Arttu Karki also scored for the Greyhounds.

Marek Vanacker, Nick Lardis, Florian Xhekaj, Lawson Sherk and Jake O’Brien scored for the Bulldogs.

—

STEELHEADS 5 OTTERS 3

ERIE, Mich. — Angus MacDonell scored a goal and an assist as the Mississauga Steelheads topped the Erie Otters 5-3.

Luke Misa, Lucas Karmiris, Porter Martone and Marc Boudreau also scored for the Steelheads.

Ondrej Molnar, Sam Alfano and Martin Misiak scored for the Otters.

—

SPIRIT 2 STING 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Jacob Cloutier scored the game-winning goal at 11:52 of the second period as the Saginaw Spirit edged the Sarnia Sting 2-1.

Joey Willis also scored for the Spirit.

Tyson Doucette scored for the Sting.

—

STORM 4 SPITFIRES 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Zackary Sandhu scored a goal as the Guelph Storm defeated the Windsor Spitfires 4-2.

Vilmer Alriksson, Hunter McKenzie and Jett Luchanko all scored for the Storm.

Liam Greentree and Aidan Castle scored for the Spitfires.

—

RANGERS 8 FIREBIRDS 0

FLINT, Mich. — Jackson Parsons earned the shutout as the Kitchener Rangers beat the Flint Firebirds 8-0.

Adrian Misaljevic scored twice while Matthew Andonovski, Carson Rehkopf, Matheas Stark, Mitchell Martin, Kyle Morey and Trent Swick scored once for the Rangers.

Parsons stopped 28 shots for the win.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2023.