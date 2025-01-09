OHL roundup: Krawchuk stops 39 shots for Wolves in 7-1 win over Greyhounds

SUDBURY, Ont. — Kocha Delic scored a hat trick and goalie Nate Krawchuk stopped 39 shots for the Sudbury Wolves in a 7-1 thrashing of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League on Wednesday.

Ondrej Molnar, Kieron Walton, Chase Coughlan and Luca Blonda also scored for Sudbury (21-11-5-0).

Noel Nordh scored the lone goal for Sault Ste. Marie (16-22-0-0) while Greyhounds goalie Landon Miller stopped 34 shots in the loss.

ATTACK 5 COLTS 2

OWEN SOUND Ont. — Masen Wray led the host Attack with a pair of goals.

Landen Hookey, Harry Nansi and Declan Waddick were the other goal scorers for Owen Sound (11-22-2-3) with goalie Carter George contributing 25 saves to the victory.

Emil Hemming and Bode Stewart scored for Barrie, which still topped the Central Division at 24-11-1-1. Colts goalie Ben Hrebik made 34 saves.

STEELHEADS 3 67’S 1

OTTAWA — Steelheads goalie Brayden Gillespie stopped 26 of 27 shots and Lucas Karmiris had two assists in Brampton’s win.

Parker Von Richter, Jack Van Volsen and Kieran Witkowski were goal scorers for the Steelheads (17-15-5-0).

67’S goaltender Jaeden Nelson stopped 40 of 43 shots and Caden Kelly scored once for Ottawa (14-16-3-5).

BULLDOGS 5 FIREBIRDS 2

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Joshua Avery and Cole Brown each had a goal and an assist to lead the Bulldogs to victory.

Noah Roberts, Aiden O’Donnell and Nick Lardis also scored for Brantford (20-15-4-0).

Bulldogs starting goaltender Ryerson Leenders left the game for just over two minutes in the first period, but returned to stop 26 of 28 shots overall. David Egorov stopped the one shot he faced during his first-period stint.

Alex Kostov and Hayden Reid each scored for Flint (17-19-2-1). Goalie Nathan Day made 27 saves.

OTTERS 5 STORM 4 (OT)

GUELPH, Ont. — Pano Fimis scored the overtime winner for Erie at 2:59 of extra time.

Dylan Edwards contributed a pair of goals and Sam Alfano and Alex Messier each one for the Otters (19-12-3-1). Erie’s goalie Noah Erliden made 31 saves for the win.

Jett Luchanko scored twice and Daniil Skvortsov and Charlie Paquette each once for Guelph (11-22-4-1). Storm goaltender Zachary Jovanovski stopped 33 of 38 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2025.