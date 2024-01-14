OHL roundup: Kressler paces 67’s to 6-4 win over Attack

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Braeden Kressler scored twice, Samuel Mayer chipped in with three assists, and the visiting Ottawa 67’s rolled over the Owen Sound Attack 6-4 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday.

Henry Mews, Jacob Maillet, Chris Barlas and Caden Kelly also scored for the 67’s (20-15-3-0), who scored five times in the second period to break the game open. Luca Pinelli, Brady Stonehouse and Samuel Mayer each chipped in with two assists.

Ben Cormier, Deni Goure, Konnor Smith and Colby Barlow scored for the Attack (18-18-2-1), who were outshot 44-35.

The 67’s went 3-for-3 on the power play, while the Attack went 1-for-4.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

—

SPIRIT 5 STORM 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Zayne Parekh scored twice as the Saginaw Spirit downed the visiting Guelph Storm 5-2.

Rodwin Dionicio, Owen Beck and Hunter Haight also scored for the Spirit (26-12-0-1).

Jake Karabela and Braeden Bowman scored for the Storm (23-15-2-1).

—

GENERALS 6 PETES 3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Calum Ritchie scored a goal and added two assists as the visiting Oshawa Generals beat the Peterborough Petes 6-3.

Rasmus Kumpulainen, Luca D’Amato, Stuart Rolofs, Dylan Roobroeck and Beckett Sennecke also scored for the Generals (19-15-3-1).

Quinton Pagé, Tommy Purdeller and Caden Taylor scored for the Petes (15-19-4-1).

—

BATTALION 6 GREYHOUNDS 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Anthony Romani scored a goal and added two assists as the visiting North Bay Battalion topped the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 6-3.

Andrew LeBlanc, Sandis Vilmanis, Dalyn Wakely, Tnias Mathurin and Owen Van Steensel also scored for the Battalion (20-14-5-1).

Justin Cloutier, Brodie McConnell-Barker and Brady Martin scored for the West Division-leading Greyhounds (26-12-2-1).

—

OTTERS 7 FIREBIRDS 2

ERIE, Penn. — Dylan Edwards scored three goals as the Erie Otters defeated the visiting Flint Firebirds 7-2.

Brett Bressette, Carey Terrance, Owain Johnston and Malcolm Spence also scored for the Otters (18-16-4-0).

Blake Smith and Simon Slavicek scored for the Firebirds (17-21-2-1).

—

BULLDOGS 4 COLTS 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Marek Vanacker scored the game-winning goal at 19:38 of the first period as the visiting Brantford Bulldogs edged the Barrie Colts 4-3.

Vanacker scored twice for the East Division-leading Bulldogs (19-12-6-2), while Florian Xhekaj and Owen Protz netted singles.

Michael Derbidge, Roenick Jodoin and Cole Beaudoin scored for the Colts (15-21-1-0).

—

SPITFIRES 11 WOLVES 7

WINDSOR, Ont. — AJ Spellacy scored three goals as the Windsor Spitfires beat the visiting Sudbury Wolves 11-7.

Pasquale Zito, Valentin Zhugin and Ryan Abraham scored twice for the Spitfires (13-22-3-1), while Jack Nesbitt and Colton Smith netted singles.

David Goyette and Kocha Delic scored twice for the Central Division-leading Wolves (21-13-3-2), while Quentin Musty, Evan Konyen and Nathan Villeneuve scored once.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2024.