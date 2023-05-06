OHL Roundup: Kyle McDonald helps Battalion take 3-2 series lead over Petes

May 6, 2023 at 3 h 09 min

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Kyle McDonald scored twice as the North Bay Battalion defeated the Peterborough Petes 6-2 on Friday to take the lead in their Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

North Bay leads the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final 3-2.

Liam Arnsby, Josh Bloom, Owen Van Steensel and Ty Nelson also scored for the Battalion.

Goalie Dom DiVincentiis made 22 saves for the win.

Tucker Robertson and Owen Beck replied for Peterborough.

Michael Simpson started in net for the Petes, stopping 29-of-35 shots in 31:53 of work. Liam Sztuska stopped all 17 shots he faced in relief.

—

KNIGHTS 5 STING 2

LONDON, Ont. – Ryan Winterton had a pair of goals as the Knights took the lead in their series with Sarnia.

London leads the Western Conference final 3-2.

Easton Cowan, Ruslan Gazizov and Denver Barkey also scored for the Knights.

Zach Bowen made 30 saves for the win.

Nolan Dillingham and Sasha Pastujov responded for the Sting, as goaltender Benjamin Gaudreau stopped 22 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2023.