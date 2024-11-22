OHL Roundup: Lirim Amidovski’s winner lifts Battalion past Storm 4-3

November 22, 2024 at 4 h 02 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Lirim Amidovski knocked in the game-winning goal with 2:58 remaining in the third period as the North Bay Battalion edged the Guelph Storm 4-3 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Nolan Laird, Ethan Procyszyn and Owen Van Steensel also scored for North Bay (10-9-2). Mike McIvor made 26 saves.

Cam Allen, Hunter McKenzie and Vilmer Alriksson replied for Guelph (6-12-1-1). Brayden Gillespie stopped 23 shots.

Having entered the third period tied at 2-2, Procyszyn scored at 13:08 to give the Battalion a 3-2 lead. McKenzie answered at 15:26 to knot it back up before Amidovski netted the winner.

ICEDOGS 7 GREYHOUNDS 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Mike Levin and Andrei Loshko each had a hat trick as the Niagara Icedogs trounced the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 7-2.

Ivan Galiyanov scored the other goal for Niagara (14-7-0).

Marco Mignosa and Tate Vader replied for Sault Ste. Marie (12-10-0).

BULLDOGS 5 PETES 2

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. – Nick Lardis scored twice as the Brantford Bulldogs defeated the Peterborough Petes 5-2.

Calvin Crombie, Aiden O’Donnell and Nikolas Rossetto also chipped in goals for Brantford (10-8-3).

Aiden Young and Jonathan Melee scored for Peterborough (1-16-1-3).

SPITFIRES 2 COLTS 1

WINDSOR, Ont. – Anthony Cristoforo netted the eventual winner at 5:46 of the second period as the Windsor Spitfires edged the Barrie Colts 2-1.

Ethan Martin opened the scoring at 3:55 of the first period for Windsor (15-5-2).

Dalyn Wakely put Barrie (13-7-0) on the board at 1:52 of the third period.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

No evidence linking Modi to criminal activity in Canada: national security adviser
Ontario News

No evidence linking Modi to criminal activity in Canada: national security adviser

OTTAWA — A senior official says the Canadian government is not aware of any evidence linking Indian…