OHL Roundup: Lirim Amidovski’s winner lifts Battalion past Storm 4-3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Lirim Amidovski knocked in the game-winning goal with 2:58 remaining in the third period as the North Bay Battalion edged the Guelph Storm 4-3 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Nolan Laird, Ethan Procyszyn and Owen Van Steensel also scored for North Bay (10-9-2). Mike McIvor made 26 saves.

Cam Allen, Hunter McKenzie and Vilmer Alriksson replied for Guelph (6-12-1-1). Brayden Gillespie stopped 23 shots.

Having entered the third period tied at 2-2, Procyszyn scored at 13:08 to give the Battalion a 3-2 lead. McKenzie answered at 15:26 to knot it back up before Amidovski netted the winner.

—

ICEDOGS 7 GREYHOUNDS 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Mike Levin and Andrei Loshko each had a hat trick as the Niagara Icedogs trounced the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 7-2.

Ivan Galiyanov scored the other goal for Niagara (14-7-0).

Marco Mignosa and Tate Vader replied for Sault Ste. Marie (12-10-0).

—

BULLDOGS 5 PETES 2

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. – Nick Lardis scored twice as the Brantford Bulldogs defeated the Peterborough Petes 5-2.

Calvin Crombie, Aiden O’Donnell and Nikolas Rossetto also chipped in goals for Brantford (10-8-3).

Aiden Young and Jonathan Melee scored for Peterborough (1-16-1-3).

—

SPITFIRES 2 COLTS 1

WINDSOR, Ont. – Anthony Cristoforo netted the eventual winner at 5:46 of the second period as the Windsor Spitfires edged the Barrie Colts 2-1.

Ethan Martin opened the scoring at 3:55 of the first period for Windsor (15-5-2).

Dalyn Wakely put Barrie (13-7-0) on the board at 1:52 of the third period.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.