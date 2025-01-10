OHL Roundup: Loshko’s hat trick lifts IceDogs over Spirit 7-2

January 10, 2025 at 5 h 03 min
The Canadian Press
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Andrei Loshko had three goals and an assist as the Niagara IceDogs thumped the Saginaw Spirit 7-2 on Thursday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Braidy Wassilyn had a five-point night with a goal and four assists for Niagara (24-12-3).

Blake Arrowsmith, Kevin He and Sean Doherty also scored, while Ethan Czata, Mike Levin and Mathieu Paris each added two assists.

IceDogs netminder Owen Flores stopped 26 shots.

Highly touted NHL draft prospect Michael Misa and Kristian Epperson replied for Saginaw (19-18-1).

Spirit netminder Andrew Oke made 23 saves.

FRONTENACS 4 BATTALION 1

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Tuomas Uronen scored a goal as the Kingston Frontenacs topped the North Bay Battalion.

Cedrick Guindon, Matthew Soto and Riley Clark also scored for Kingston (20-10-7). Frontenacs netminder Gavin Betts stopped 27 of 28 shots.

Briir Long replied for North Bay (14-20-3). Battalion goaltender Mike McIvor stopped 23 of 26 shots.

PETES 5 COLTS 2

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — The Peterborough Petes got goals from five different players in their upset win over the Barrie Colts.

Nico Addy, Jonathan Melee, Aiden Young, Caden Taylor and Liam Ladds scored for Peterborough (9-24-6). Zach Bowen left the game after making six saves in the first period. Easton Rye stopped 23 of 25 shots in the remaining 40 minutes.

Michael Derbidge and Dalyn Wakely replied for Barrie (24-12-2). Sam Hillebrandt made 32 saves.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2025.

