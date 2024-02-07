OHL roundup: Ludwinski has five-point night as Frontenacs beat Generals 6-4

OSHAWA, Ont. — Paul Ludwinski scored twice and added three assists as the visiting Kingston Frontenacs defeated the Oshawa Generals 6-4 in Ontario Hockey League action on Tuesday night.

Jacob Battaglia, Roman Schmidt, Linus Hemstrom and Jax Dubois also scored for the Frontenacs (23-23-1-0), who were outshot 37-32.

Tristan Delisle, Matthew Buckley, Dylan Roobroeck and Beckett Sennecke scored for the Generals (26-17-4-2).

The Generals led 2-1 after the first period, but trailed 4-3 heading into the third.

POKE CHECKS: Three of the team’s in this week’s Canadian Hockey League Top 10 rankings are in the OHL. The London Knights are ranked No. 2, followed by the Saginaw Spirit at No. 4 and Soo Greyhounds at No. 8. The Spirit are hosting, and playing in, the 2024 Memorial Cup from May 24 to June 2.

