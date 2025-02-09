OHL roundup: Malone helps Steelheads roll past Frontenacs 6-0

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Porter Malone had two goals and two assists, Jack Ivankovic made 28 saves and the Brampton Steelheads beat the visiting Kingston Frontenacs 6-0 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday at the CAA Centre.

Carson Rehkopf, Luke Misa, Mason Zebeski and Kieran Witkowski also scored for the Steelheads (22-19-8-0), who outshot the visitors 45-28.

Netminder Gavin Betts stopped 39 of 45 shots fired at the Frontenacs’ (29-14-5-2) net.

The Steelheads led 1-0 after the first period, and 4-0 heading into the third. The Steelheads went 1-for-7 on the power play, while the Frontenacs were 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

—

ATTACK 4 BATTALION 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Landon Hookey had two goals and an assist as the Owen Sound Attack defeated the visiting North Bay Battalion 4-1.

Braedyn Rogers and Easton Mikus also scored for the Attack (17-27-3-3), who outshot the visitors 31-24.

Jacob Therrien scored for the Battalion (18-27-4-0).

—

RANGERS 9 ICEDOGS 1

ST. CATHARINES, Ont.– Cameron Arquette and Andrew Vermeulen each scored twice as the visiting Kitchener Rangers crushed the Niagara IceDogs 9-1.

Matthew Hlacar, Jack Pridham, Luca Romano, Chris Grisolia and Christian Humphreys also scored for the Rangers (37-11-3-1), who outshot the hosts 25-24.

Ivan Galiyanov scored for the IceDogs (27-17-3-3), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 4-0 heading into the third.

—

SPITFIRES 3 BULLDOGS 2 (OT)

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ilya Protas scored 1:50 into overtime as the Windsor Spitfires edged the visiting Brantford Bulldogs 3-2.

Liam Greentree and Anthony Cristoforo also scored for the West Division-leading Spitfires (36-12-2-1), who outshot the visitors 37-15.

Nick Lardis and Marek Vanacker scored for the East Division-leading Bulldogs (31-16-5-0), who got a 34-save performance from netminder Ryerson Leenders.

—

PETES 3 STING 2 (SO)

SARNIA, Ont. — The visiting Peterborough Petes scored three times in a four-round shootout to defeat the Sarnia Sting 3-2.

Francis Parish scored twice in regulation time for the Petes (14-30-2-5), who were outshot 27-23.

Mitch Young and Alessandro Di Iorio scored for the Sting (18-22-3-7).

—

OTTERS 7 WOLVES 4

ERIE, Penn. — Pano Fimis had two goals and an assist as the Erie Otters defeated the visiting Sudbury Wolves 7-4.

Dylan Edwards, Tyler Challenger, Gabriel Frasca, Martin Misiak and Malcolm Spence also scored for the Otters (25-20-3-1), who outshot the visitors 37-29.

Quentin Musty scored twice for the Wolves (24-20-5-0), while Nathan Villeneuve and Hudson Chitaroni netted singles.

—

COLTS 4 GREYHOUNDS 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Owen Van Steensel’s goal at 15:35 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the Barrie Colts to a 4-2 win over the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Emil Hemming, Beau Jelsma and Riley Patterson (empty-netter) also scored for the Central Division-leading Colts (33-14-2-1).

Brady Martin and Travis Hayes scored for the Greyhounds (20-28-1-1), who outshot the hosts 44-29.

—

SPIRIT 10 STORM 7

GUELPH, Ont. — Igor Chernyshov and Michael Misa each had two goals and three assists, and Calem Mangone scored three times as the visiting Saginaw Spirit beat the Guelph Storm 10-7 in a show of offence by both squads.

Carson Harmer, Zayne Parekh and Ethan Weir also scored for the Spirit (27-21-1-1), who led 5-0 after the first period and 7-4 heading into the third.

Jett Luchanko had two goals and two assists for the Storm (15-27-4-3), while Charlie Paquette added a pair. Ryan McGuire, Hunter McKenzie and Justin Bottineau netted singles for the Storm, who were outshot 37-26.

