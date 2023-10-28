OHL Roundup: Marek Vanacker stars in overtime as Bulldogs edge Battalion 5-4

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Marek Vanacker put away the winner 2:29 into overtime as the Brantford Bulldogs edged the North Bay Battalion 5-4 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Florian Xhekaj, Luca Testa, Patrick Thomas and Nick Lardis had regulation-time goals for Brantford (4-5-1).

Goalie David Egorov made 29 saves for the win in net.

Jacob Therrien, Owen Van Steensel, Ethan Procyszyn and Dalyn Wakely supplied the offence for North Bay (5-4-3).

Battalion goalie Charlie Robertson stopped 37 shots.

RANGERS 5 OTTERS 4

KITCHENER, Ont. — Matthew Sop put away the overtime winner as the Rangers edged Erie.

Carson Rehkopf scored twice for Kitchener (9-3-0), while Mitchell Martin and Cameron Reid also found the back of the net.

Carey Terrance, Martin Misiak, Nathan Sauder and Malcolm Spence supplied the offence for the Otters (4-6-2).

PETES 4 ICEDOGS 3

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Samuel Mayer’s second goal of the night came in overtime as Peterborough beat the IceDogs.

Jax Dubois and Tommy Purdeller also scored for the Petes (6-2-2).

Zakary Lavoie, Ryan Roobroeck and Andrew Vermeulen all scored once for Niagara (2-4-4).

GREYHOUNDS 5 SPIRIT 4

SAGINAW, Mich. — Brenden Sirizzotti was the lone scorer in the shootout and had a goal in regulation time as Sault Ste. Marie topped Saginaw.

Kirill Kudryavtsev, Justin Cloutier, and Bryce McConnell-Barker had the other goals for the Greyhounds (8-5-0).

Michael Misa struck twice for the Spirit (4-4-1), while Braden Haché and Ethan Hay added goals.

KNIGHTS 3 67’S 2

LONDON, Ont. — Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan scored in overtime as the Knights edged Ottawa.

Ruslan Gazizov and Sawyer Boulton scored in regulation time for London (7-4-1).

Frankie Marrelli and Cooper Foster replied for the 67’s (6-3-1).

COLTS 6 STEELHEADS 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Beau Jelsma scored twice as Barrie defeated the Steelheads.

Carter Lowe, Eduard Šalé, Cole Beaudoin and Bode Stewart rounded out the attack for the Colts (5-6-0).

Porter Martone scored for Mississauga (9-3-0).

WOLVES 5 STORM 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Kieron Walton had a pair of goals as the Wolves downed Guelph.

Evan Konyen, Nathan Villeneuve and Quentin Musty chipped in for Sudbury (7-4-0).

Jett Luchanko and Leo Serlin responded for the Storm (7-4-0).

SPITFIRES 4 STING 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Cole Davis struck twice as Windsor doubled the Sting.

Oliver Peer and Jacob Maillet also found the back of the net for the Spitfires (3-8-0).

Zach Filak and Tyson Doucette provided the offence for Sarnia (6-5-0).

FRONTENACS 4 GENERALS 3

KINGSTON, Ont. — Linus Hemström had the winner late in the third period as the Frontenacs eked out a win over Oshawa.

Jacob Battaglia scored twice for Kingston (5-7-0), while Paul Ludwinski and Linus Hemström also scored.

Ben Danford, Dylan Roobroeck and Matthew Buckley scored for the Generals (5-6-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2023.