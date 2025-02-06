OHL Roundup: Michael Misa has four points, Spirit down Spitfires 6-3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Top NHL draft prospect Michael Misa had two goals and two assists as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the Windsor Spitfires 6-3 on Wednesday night in the Ontario Hockey League.

Misa leads the OHL with 96 points (44 goals, 52 assists) this season.

Igor Chernyshov also scored twice while Carson Harmer and Calem Mangone scored once for Saginaw (26-20-2).

Spirit goaltender Andrew Oke saved 37 of 40 shots.

Liam Greentree, Wyatt Kennedy and Ryan Abraham all scored once for Windsor (34-12-3).

Spitfires goaltender Carter Froggett saved 11 of 15 shots before getting pulled. Joey Costanzo saved 12 of 13 shots.

BULLDOGS 2 WOLVES 1

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Nick Lardis knocked in the game-winning goal at 1:22 in the second period as the Brantford Bulldogs edged the Sudbury Wolves.

Tomáš Hamara also scored for Brantford (30-16-4). Bulldogs netminder Ryerson Leenders saved 36 of 37 shots.

Ondrej Molnar replied for Sudbury (23-19-5). Wolves goaltender Nate Krawchuk saved 37 of 39 shots.

GENERALS 8 67’S 1

OTTAWA — Owen Griffin and Ethan Martin both scored twice as Oshawa Generals defeated Ottawa 67’s.

Brooks Rogowski, Ethan Toms, Andrew Gibson and Luke Torrance scored once for Oshawa (29-15-5).

Generals netminder Jacob Oster saved 14 of 15 shots.

Matthew Mayich scored once for Ottawa (16-25-5). Goaltender Jaeden Nelson kicked out 23 of 27 shots and 67’s goaltender Collin MacKenzie kicked out 14 of 18 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025.