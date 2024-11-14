OHL roundup: Miedema helps lift Frontenacs to 3-2 win over 67’s

November 14, 2024 at 3 h 28 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Ethan Miedema had a goal and assist as the visiting Kingston Frontenacs edged the Ottawa 67’s 3-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Wednesday at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Cedrick Guindon and Gage Heyes also scored once for the East Division-leading Frontenacs (11-5-4-0), who outshot the hosts 26-21.

Brady Stonehouse and Cooper Foster scored for the 67’s (7-7-2-1), who led 1-0 after the first period and were tied 1-1 heading into the third.

The 67’s went 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Frontenacs were 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

COLTS 3 BULLDOGS 2 (OT)

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Beau Jelsma scored at 1:34 of overtime period as the visiting Barrie Colts edged the Brantford Bulldogs 3-2.

Dalyn Wakely and Cole Beaudoin also scored for the Colts (12-5-0-0), who were outshot 31-28.

Jake O’Brien and Patrick Thomas scored for the Bulldogs (7-8-3-0).

SPIRIT 7 FIREBIRDS 5

FLINT, Mich. — Joey Willis scored five goals, including three in the third period, as the visiting Saginaw Spirit rallied from behind to edge the Flint Firebirds 7-5.

Michael Misa and Carson Harmer also scored for the Spirit (11-7-1-0).

Matthew Wang scored twice for the Firebirds (7-11-0-1), while Christopher Thibodeau, Blake Smith and Kaden Pitre netted singles.

GREYHOUNDS 4 OTTERS 3 (OT)

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Brady Martin’s third goal of the game, scored 14 seconds into overtime, lifted the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds to a 4-3 win over the visiting Erie Otters.

Noel Nordh also scored for the Greyhounds (11-8-0-0), who outshot the visitors 31-28.

Alexis Daviault, Matthew Schaefer and Dylan Edwards scored for the Otters (10-5-2-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2024.

