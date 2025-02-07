OHL roundup: Mignosa hat trick helps Greyhounds to 7-4 victory over Battalion

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Marco Mignosa’s hat trick fuelled the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds to a 7-4 win over the North Bay Battalion in the Ontario Hockey League on Thursday.

Brady Martin had two goals and Travis Hayes and Brady T Smith each contributed a goal for Sault Ste. Marie (20-27-1-1). Greyhounds goalie Landon Miller repelled 19 shots for the win.

Bronson Ride scored twice and Ethan Procyszyn and Jacob LeBlanc each once for North Bay (18-26-3-0). Mike McIvor made 28 saves in the Battalion’s net.

FIREBIRDS 7 PETES 2

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Hayden Reid led the Firebirds to victory with a pair of goals.

Alex Kostov, Urban Podrekar, Sam McCue, Connor Clattenburg and Evan Konyen also scored for Flint (21-23-2-3), while goalie Nathan Day stopped 31 of 33 shots.

Peterborough (13-29-2-5) got goals from Adam Levac and Brady Stonehouse. Petes goalie Zach Bowen turned away 26 of 33 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2025.