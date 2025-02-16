OHL roundup: Mignosa scores a pair as Greyhounds sink Sting 3-1

SARNIA, Ont. — Marco Mignosa scored twice, Brady Martin had two assists and the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defeated the Sarnia Sting 3-1 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

Brady R. Smith also scored for the Greyhounds (21-31-1-1), who scored three times in the middle frame to take a 3-1 lead.

Alessandro Di Iorio scored for the Sting (18-24-4-7), who outshot the visitors 30-25.

The Sting went 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Greyhounds were 0-for-2.

The Guelph Storm-Flint Firebirds contest was postponed due to inclement weather.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

—

STEELHEADS 4 GENERALS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Troy Patton’s goal at 10:25 of the third period snapped a 2-2 deadlock and lifted the visiting Brampton Steelheads to a 4-2 win over the Oshawa Generals.

Mason Zebeski, Porter Martone and Jack Van Volsen (empty-netter) also scored for the Steelheads (24-20-8-0), who outshot the hosts 36-31.

Beckett Sennecke and Ben Danford scored for the East Division-leading Generals (33-16-3-2), who were tied 2-2 heading into the third period.

—

OTTERS 4 ATTACK 3 (OT)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Malcolm Spence scored at 2:48 of overtime as the visiting Erie Otters posted a 4-3 come-from-behind win over the Owen Sound Attack.

Sam Alfano scored twice in regulation for the Otters (27-213-1), while Dylan Edwards added a single. Alfano’s second goal, at 13:39 of the third period, tied the game 3-3 and forced overtime. Alexis Daviault chipped in with three assists and Pano Fimis had a pair of helpers.

Landon Hookey had two goals for the Attack (18-28-4-3), while Ben Cormier netted a single. Pierce Mbuyi chipped in with two assists.

—

PETES 3 FRONTENACS 2 (SO)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Brady Stonehouse scored the lone goal of a three-round shootout to lift the Peterborough Petes to a 3-2 win over the visiting Kingston Frontenacs.

Aiden Young scored twice for the Petes (15-32-2-5) in regulation.

Tyler Hopkins and Tuomas Uronen scored for the Frontenancs (31-14-5-3), who outshot the hosts 39-35. Vann Williamson chipped in with two assists for the visitors.

—

SPIRIT 8 WOLVES 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Michael Misa scored three goals as the Saginaw Spirit whipped the visiting Sudbury Wolves 8-3.

Jacob Cloutier scored twice for the Spirit (30-21-1-1), while Kristian Epperson, Zayne Parekh and Igor Chernyshov added singles. The Spirit outshot the Wolves 47-40. Chernyshov also chipped in with four assists.

Kieron Walton scored twice for the Wolves (25-22-5-0), while Quentin Musty netted a single.

—

BATTALION 5 COLTS 4 (SO)

BARRIE, Ont. — Lirim Amidovski scored in the 10th round of a shootout to lift the visiting North Bay Battalion to a 5-4 victory over the Barrie Colts.

Ihnat Pazil scored twice in regulation for the Battalion (20-27-4-0), while Jacob Therrien and Ethan Procyszyn netted singles.

Anthony Romani scored twice for the Central Division-leading Colts (33-15-2-2), who outshot the visitors 38-28. Owen Van Steensel and Cole Beaudoin netted singles.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2025.