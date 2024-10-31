OHL roundup: Mignosa scores twice for Greyhounds in a 3-1 win over Spitfires

WINDSOR, Ont. — Marco Mignosa scored twice in the first period for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in a 3-1 win over the host Windsor Spitfires in Wednesday’s lone Ontario Hockey League game.

Mignosa also had an assist for a three-point night in a fifth consecutive win for the Greyhounds.

Goaltender Landon Miller stopped 31 of 32 shots for the win.

Owen Allard contributed an empty-net goal after Windsor’s Ilya Protas halved the deficit in the third period.

Spitfires goalie Joey Costanzo turned away 18 of 20 shots in the loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2024.