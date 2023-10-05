OHL roundup: Misaljevic has two points, Rangers beat Sting 3-1

October 5, 2023 at 2 h 44 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

SARNIA, Ont. — Adrian Misaljevic scored a goal and added an assist as the Kitchener Rangers defeated the Sarnia Sting 3-1 in Ontario Hockey League action on Wednesday night.

Misaljevic opened the scoring at 6:57 of the first period, his third goal of the season, before assisting on Carson Rehkopf’s goal to make it 2-0 Kitchener in the second.

Luke Ellinas added an empty-net goal after Sarnia cut the deficit to one.

Kitchener improved to 3-0-0 to start the season, while Sarnia fell to 1-2-0.

Rangers goaltender Tristan Malboeuf made 15 saves in the win.

James Barr scored the lone goal for Sarnia. Sting goaltender Nick Surzycia stopped 23 shots.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

GREYHOUNDS 3 KNIGHTS 2 (SO)

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Travis Hayes and Andrew Gibson both scored as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defeated the London Knights in a shootout.

Greyhounds netminder Charlie Schenkel kicked out 20 shots as Sault Ste. Marie improved to 3-0-0 this season.

Max McCue and Sam O’Reilly had the goals for London, which fell to 2-0-1.

Knights goaltender Owen Willmore made 24 saves in the loss.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Manifesto of accused London attacker read to jury, echoes New Zealand gunman’s
Ontario News

Manifesto of accused London attacker read to jury, echoes New Zealand gunman’s

WINDSOR, Ont. — A man accused of killing a Muslim family in Ontario penned what prosecutors have called…

Ontario News

OHL roundup: Knights unleash offence on IceDogs in 5-2 win

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Kasper Halttunen scored twice as the visiting London Knights defeated the Niagara IceDogs 5-2 in Ontario Hockey…