OHL roundup: Misaljevic has two points, Rangers beat Sting 3-1

SARNIA, Ont. — Adrian Misaljevic scored a goal and added an assist as the Kitchener Rangers defeated the Sarnia Sting 3-1 in Ontario Hockey League action on Wednesday night.

Misaljevic opened the scoring at 6:57 of the first period, his third goal of the season, before assisting on Carson Rehkopf’s goal to make it 2-0 Kitchener in the second.

Luke Ellinas added an empty-net goal after Sarnia cut the deficit to one.

Kitchener improved to 3-0-0 to start the season, while Sarnia fell to 1-2-0.

Rangers goaltender Tristan Malboeuf made 15 saves in the win.

James Barr scored the lone goal for Sarnia. Sting goaltender Nick Surzycia stopped 23 shots.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

GREYHOUNDS 3 KNIGHTS 2 (SO)

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Travis Hayes and Andrew Gibson both scored as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defeated the London Knights in a shootout.

Greyhounds netminder Charlie Schenkel kicked out 20 shots as Sault Ste. Marie improved to 3-0-0 this season.

Max McCue and Sam O’Reilly had the goals for London, which fell to 2-0-1.

Knights goaltender Owen Willmore made 24 saves in the loss.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.