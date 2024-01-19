OHL Roundup: Musty puts up six points in 7-3 Wolves win over Colts

BARRIE, Ont. — Quentin Musty had two goals and four assists as the Sudbury Wolves dominated the Barrie Colts with a 7-3 win on Thursday night in the Ontario Hockey League.

Dalibor Dvorský had two goals and an assist, David Goyette had one goal and three assists, and Matthew Mania had a goal and two assists for Sudbury (22-13-5).

Nick Yearwood also scored and Wolves netminder Marcus Vandenberg stopped 37 shots.

Tai York scored twice while Cole Beaudoin scored once for Barrie (15-22-1).

Goaltender Sam Hillebrandt stopped 36 shots.

The Colts lost their third game in a row.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

STEELHEADS 2 ICEDOGS 1

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Marc Boudreau knocked in the game-winning goal at 15:06 in the first period as the Mississauga Steelheads edged the Niagara IceDogs.

Dean Loukus also scored for Mississauga (22-17-2).

Mike Levin scored the only goal for Niagara (11-23-6). IceDogs goaltender Owen Flores saved 15 shots.

BATTALION 4 OTTERS 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Andrew LeBlanc knocked in the game-winning goal at 4:21 in the third period as the North Bay Battalion edged the Erie Otters.

Sandis Vilmanis, Owen Van Steensel and Jacob Therrien also scored for North Bay (21-14-6). Battalion netminder Dom DiVincentiis kicked out 21 of 24 shots.

Dylan Edwards, Pano Fimis and Sam Alfano replied for Erie (19-17-4). Otters netminder Ben Gaudreau kicked out 29 of 33 shots.

ATTACK 4 PETES 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Servac Petrovsky had a goal and an assist as the Owen Sound Attack defeated the Peterborough Petes.

Colby Barlow, Deni Goure and Ethan Burroughs also scored for Owen Sound (19-19-3). Attack netminder Carter George kicked out 22 of 23 shots.

Chase Lefebvre scored once for Peterborough (15-20-5). Petes netminder Liam Sztuska stopped 45 of 48 shots.

GREYHOUNDS 6 SPITFIRES 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Caeden Carlisle, Arttu Karki and Jordan D’Intino each scored twice as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds topped the Windsor Spitfires.

Netminder Charlie Schenkel kicked out 26 of 28 shots for Sault Ste. Marie (27-12-3).

Ryan Abraham and Liam Greentree all scored once for Windsor (13-23-4). Spitfires netminder Max Donoso kicked out 28 of 34 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2024.