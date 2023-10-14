OHL roundup: Musty scores in OT as Wolves edge Attack 3-2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Quentin Musty scored 37 seconds into overtime as the Sudbury Wolves edged the visiting Owen Sound Attack 3-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday night at Sudbury Community Centre.

The Wolves, who trailed 2-0 early in the second period, got a two-goal performance from Djibril Toure. The Wolves (3-3-0-0) outshot the Attack 31-23.

Colby Barlow and Cedrick Guindon scored for the Attack (3-3-0-0). Attack goaltender Carter George stopped 28 of 31 shots.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

—

KNIGHTS 8 FRONTENACS 1

LONDON, Ont. — Kasper Halttunen and Denver Barkey scored twice as the London Knights crunched the Kingston Frontenacs 8-1.

Easton Cowan, Sam O’Reilly, Jacob Julien and Kaeden Johnston also scored for the Knights (5-1-0-1).

Christopher Thibodeau scored once for the Frontenacs (3-4-0-0).

—

GENERALS 6 SPIRIT 4

OSHAWA, Ont. — Thomas Stewart scored a goal and added an assist as the Oshawa Generals edged the Saginaw Spirit 6-4.

Luca D’Amato, Rasmus Kumpulainen, Matthew Buckley, Luca Marrelli and Nikita Tarasevich also scored for the Generals (3-2-0-0).

Valentin Zhugin scored three goals for the Spirit (3-2-0-0), while Calem Mangone netted a single.

—

FIREBIRDS 6 STING 4

SARNIA, Ont. — Nolan Dann scored a goal and added an assist as the Flint Firebirds defeated the Sarnia Sting 6-4.

Kaden Pitre, Ethan Hay, Gavin Hayes, Zacharie Giroux and Nathan Aspinall also scored for the Firebirds (1-4-0-0).

Ryan Brown scored twice for the Sting (3-3-0-0), while Tyson Doucette and Zach Filak scored once.

—

PETES 7 BULLDOGS 3

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Tommy Purdeller scored twice as the Peterborough Petes defeated the Brantford Bulldogs 7-3.

Owen Beck, Jonathan Melee, Carson Cameron, Braydon McCallum and Konnor Smith all scored for the Petes (3-1-1-0).

Cole Brown, Luca Testa and Noah Van Vliet scored for the Bulldogs (1-4-0-0).

—

67’S 2 GREYHOUNDS 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Will Gerrior scored the game-winning goal at 13:11 of the second period as the Ottawa 67’s edged the Sault St. Marie Greyhounds 2-1.

Will Gerrior scored twice for the 67’s (3-2-0-0).

Arttu Karki scored for the Greyhounds (5-2-0-0).

—

RANGERS 8 COLTS 0

KITCHENER, Ont. — Jackson Parsons earned the shutout as the Kitchener Rangers blitzed the Barrie Colts 8-0.

Carson Rehkopf scored three goals for the Rangers, while Matthew Sop scored twice. Hunter Brzustewicz, Tanner Lam and Adrian Misaljevic netted singles for the Rangers (3-3-0-0).

Colts (3-2-0-0) netminder Ben West stopped 31 of 39 shots.

—

STEELHEADS 3 STORM 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Chas Sharpe scored twice as the visiting Mississauga Steelheads edged the Guelph Storm 3-2.

Angus MacDonell also scored for the Steelheads (5-1-0-0).

Max Namestnikov and Braeden Bowman scored for the Storm (3-2-0-0).

—

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2023.