OHL roundup: Musty scores in OT as Wolves edge Attack 3-2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Quentin Musty scored 37 seconds into overtime as the Sudbury Wolves edged the visiting Owen Sound Attack 3-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday night at Sudbury Community Centre.
The Wolves, who trailed 2-0 early in the second period, got a two-goal performance from Djibril Toure. The Wolves (3-3-0-0) outshot the Attack 31-23.
Colby Barlow and Cedrick Guindon scored for the Attack (3-3-0-0). Attack goaltender Carter George stopped 28 of 31 shots.
Elsewhere in the OHL:
—
KNIGHTS 8 FRONTENACS 1
LONDON, Ont. — Kasper Halttunen and Denver Barkey scored twice as the London Knights crunched the Kingston Frontenacs 8-1.
Easton Cowan, Sam O’Reilly, Jacob Julien and Kaeden Johnston also scored for the Knights (5-1-0-1).
Christopher Thibodeau scored once for the Frontenacs (3-4-0-0).
—
GENERALS 6 SPIRIT 4
OSHAWA, Ont. — Thomas Stewart scored a goal and added an assist as the Oshawa Generals edged the Saginaw Spirit 6-4.
Luca D’Amato, Rasmus Kumpulainen, Matthew Buckley, Luca Marrelli and Nikita Tarasevich also scored for the Generals (3-2-0-0).
Valentin Zhugin scored three goals for the Spirit (3-2-0-0), while Calem Mangone netted a single.
—
FIREBIRDS 6 STING 4
SARNIA, Ont. — Nolan Dann scored a goal and added an assist as the Flint Firebirds defeated the Sarnia Sting 6-4.
Kaden Pitre, Ethan Hay, Gavin Hayes, Zacharie Giroux and Nathan Aspinall also scored for the Firebirds (1-4-0-0).
Ryan Brown scored twice for the Sting (3-3-0-0), while Tyson Doucette and Zach Filak scored once.
—
PETES 7 BULLDOGS 3
BRANTFORD, Ont. — Tommy Purdeller scored twice as the Peterborough Petes defeated the Brantford Bulldogs 7-3.
Owen Beck, Jonathan Melee, Carson Cameron, Braydon McCallum and Konnor Smith all scored for the Petes (3-1-1-0).
Cole Brown, Luca Testa and Noah Van Vliet scored for the Bulldogs (1-4-0-0).
—
67’S 2 GREYHOUNDS 1
SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Will Gerrior scored the game-winning goal at 13:11 of the second period as the Ottawa 67’s edged the Sault St. Marie Greyhounds 2-1.
Will Gerrior scored twice for the 67’s (3-2-0-0).
Arttu Karki scored for the Greyhounds (5-2-0-0).
—
RANGERS 8 COLTS 0
KITCHENER, Ont. — Jackson Parsons earned the shutout as the Kitchener Rangers blitzed the Barrie Colts 8-0.
Carson Rehkopf scored three goals for the Rangers, while Matthew Sop scored twice. Hunter Brzustewicz, Tanner Lam and Adrian Misaljevic netted singles for the Rangers (3-3-0-0).
Colts (3-2-0-0) netminder Ben West stopped 31 of 39 shots.
—
STEELHEADS 3 STORM 2
GUELPH, Ont. — Chas Sharpe scored twice as the visiting Mississauga Steelheads edged the Guelph Storm 3-2.
Angus MacDonell also scored for the Steelheads (5-1-0-0).
Max Namestnikov and Braeden Bowman scored for the Storm (3-2-0-0).
—
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2023.