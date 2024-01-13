OHL Roundup: Nic Whitehead stars in shootout as 67’s edge Bulldogs 6-5

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Nic Whitehead scored the shootout winner as the Ottawa 67’s edged the Brantford Bulldogs 6-5 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Luca Pinelli struck twice for Ottawa (19-15-3), while Chris Barlas, Brad Gardiner and Will Gerrior also scored.

Goaltender Collin MacKenzie made 31 saves through regulation and overtime and turned away five of six skaters in the shootout for the win.

Zakary Lavoie scored twice for Brantford (18-12-8), while Lucas Moore, Daniil Sobolev and Luca Testa also found the back of the net.

Bulldogs netminder Matteo Drobac stopped 18 shots.

The 67’s went 1 for 3 on the power play and Brantford was 2 for 3 with the man advantage.

—

FIREBIRDS 5 ICEDOGS 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Kaden Pitre scored twice to lead Flint past Niagara.

Nathan Aspinall, Connor Clattenburg and Simon Slavicek rounded out the attack for the Firebirds (17-20-3).

Kevin He and Ethan Czata replied for the IceDogs (11-22-6).

—

GREYHOUNDS 4 STORM 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Gavin Hayes had two goals as the Greyhounds doubled Guelph.

Travis Hayes and Marco Mignosa had the other goals for Sault Ste. Marie (26-11-3).

Brody Crane and Vilmer Alriksson replied for the Storm (23-14-3).

—

RANGERS 6 OTTERS 2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Carson Rehkopf had a hat trick as the Rangers beat Erie.

Matthew Sop scored twice for Kitchener (28-11-2), while Adrian Misaljevic added a goal.

Dylan Edwards and Pano Fimis responded for the Otters (17-16-4).

—

GENERALS 3 FRONTENACS 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Connor Lockhart struck twice as Oshawa defeated the Frontenacs.

Luke Torrance was the other 67’s (19-15-3) scorer.

Gabriel Frasca scored once for Kingston (20-18-1).

—

WOLVES 7 STING 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Zacharie Giroux and Alex Pharand had two goals apiece as Sudbury downed the Sting.

David Goyette, Chase Coughlan and Nathan Villeneuve chipped in as well for the Wolves (21-12-5).

Kai Schwindt scored twice while Carter Kostuch scored once for Sarnia (15-23-2).

—

KNIGHTS 6 SPIRIT 1

LONDON, Ont. — Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan scored and added three assists as the Knights routed Saginaw.

Sam O’Reilly, Denver Barkey, Kaleb Lawrence, William Nicholl and Oliver Bonk rounded out the attack for London (28-11-1).

Calem Mangone scored once for the Spirit (25-12-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2024.