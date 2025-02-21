OHL Roundup: Nick Lardis’s hat trick leads the way as Bulldogs hold off Petes 4-3

February 21, 2025 at 6 h 14 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Nick Lardis had a hat trick in leading the Brantford Bulldogs to a 4-3 win over the Peterborough Petes on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Marek Vanacker scored the other goal for Brantford (35-16-5), which has won nine of its last 10 games. Ryerson Leenders made 36 saves.

Braydon McCallum, Brody Partridge and Adam Levac replied for Peterborough (16-33-2-5). Zach Bowen stopped 27-of-31 shots.

Lardis’s third goal at 16:59 of the second period put the Bulldogs ahead 4-1.

However, the Petes clawed back. Partridge scored at 11:06 of the third period and McCallum added another 56 seconds later to make it a one-goal game.

SPIRIT 5 BATTALION 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Dimian Zhilkin had a goal and an assist as the Saginaw Spirit cruised past the North Bay Battalion 5-1.

Carson Harmer, Michael Misa, James Guo and Nic Sima also scored for Saginaw (32-21-1-1), which extended its winning streak to six games.

Jacob Therrien had the lone goal for North Bay (21-28-4).

ATTACK 5 COLTS 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Tristan Delisle had a goal and two assists as the Owen Sound Attack downed the Barrie Colts 5-1.

Jake Crawford, Cole Zurawski, Pierce Mbuyi and Landen Hookey provided the rest of the offence for Owen Sound (19-29-4-3).

Cole Beaudoin replied for Barrie (33-17-2-2), which dropped its fourth in a row.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Two inmates recaptured after escaping from Gravenhurst, Ont., prison: police
Ontario News

Two inmates recaptured after escaping from Gravenhurst, Ont., prison: police

Provincial police say two inmates who escaped from a prison in the Muskoka Region on Wednesday have been…