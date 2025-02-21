OHL Roundup: Nick Lardis’s hat trick leads the way as Bulldogs hold off Petes 4-3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Nick Lardis had a hat trick in leading the Brantford Bulldogs to a 4-3 win over the Peterborough Petes on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.
Marek Vanacker scored the other goal for Brantford (35-16-5), which has won nine of its last 10 games. Ryerson Leenders made 36 saves.
Braydon McCallum, Brody Partridge and Adam Levac replied for Peterborough (16-33-2-5). Zach Bowen stopped 27-of-31 shots.
Lardis’s third goal at 16:59 of the second period put the Bulldogs ahead 4-1.
However, the Petes clawed back. Partridge scored at 11:06 of the third period and McCallum added another 56 seconds later to make it a one-goal game.
—
SPIRIT 5 BATTALION 1
SAGINAW, Mich. — Dimian Zhilkin had a goal and an assist as the Saginaw Spirit cruised past the North Bay Battalion 5-1.
Carson Harmer, Michael Misa, James Guo and Nic Sima also scored for Saginaw (32-21-1-1), which extended its winning streak to six games.
Jacob Therrien had the lone goal for North Bay (21-28-4).
—
ATTACK 5 COLTS 1
BARRIE, Ont. — Tristan Delisle had a goal and two assists as the Owen Sound Attack downed the Barrie Colts 5-1.
Jake Crawford, Cole Zurawski, Pierce Mbuyi and Landen Hookey provided the rest of the offence for Owen Sound (19-29-4-3).
Cole Beaudoin replied for Barrie (33-17-2-2), which dropped its fourth in a row.
This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.