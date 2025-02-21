OHL Roundup: Nick Lardis’s hat trick leads the way as Bulldogs hold off Petes 4-3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Nick Lardis had a hat trick in leading the Brantford Bulldogs to a 4-3 win over the Peterborough Petes on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Marek Vanacker scored the other goal for Brantford (35-16-5), which has won nine of its last 10 games. Ryerson Leenders made 36 saves.

Braydon McCallum, Brody Partridge and Adam Levac replied for Peterborough (16-33-2-5). Zach Bowen stopped 27-of-31 shots.

Lardis’s third goal at 16:59 of the second period put the Bulldogs ahead 4-1.

However, the Petes clawed back. Partridge scored at 11:06 of the third period and McCallum added another 56 seconds later to make it a one-goal game.

—

SPIRIT 5 BATTALION 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Dimian Zhilkin had a goal and an assist as the Saginaw Spirit cruised past the North Bay Battalion 5-1.

Carson Harmer, Michael Misa, James Guo and Nic Sima also scored for Saginaw (32-21-1-1), which extended its winning streak to six games.

Jacob Therrien had the lone goal for North Bay (21-28-4).

—

ATTACK 5 COLTS 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Tristan Delisle had a goal and two assists as the Owen Sound Attack downed the Barrie Colts 5-1.

Jake Crawford, Cole Zurawski, Pierce Mbuyi and Landen Hookey provided the rest of the offence for Owen Sound (19-29-4-3).

Cole Beaudoin replied for Barrie (33-17-2-2), which dropped its fourth in a row.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.