OHL roundup: O’Brien unleashes four-point game in Bulldogs’ 6-3 road win

November 11, 2024 at 1 h 32 min
Reading time: 2 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Jake O’Brien scored three goals and added an assist as the visiting Brantford Bulldogs defeated the Brampton Steelheads 6-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday at the CAA Centre.

Luca Testa, Patrick Thomas and Nick Lardis also scored for the Bulldogs, who were outshot 32-27.

Luke Misa, Finn Harding and MacGregor Richmond scored for the Steelheads, who led 1-0 after the first period but trailed 3-2 heading into the third.

The Bulldogs went 2-for-5 on the power play, while the Steelheads were 0-for-5.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

KNIGHTS 8 STORM 7

GUELPH, Ont. — Easton Cowan scored the game-winning goal at 19:38 of the third period as the visiting London Knights outlasted the Guelph Storm 8-7.

Noah Read and Henry Brzustewicz each scored twice for the Knights (13-4-0-0), while William Nicholl, Jared Woolley and Evan Van Gorp netted singles.

Max Namestnikov scored four goals for the Storm (5-10-1-1), while Vilmer Alriksson, Parker Snelgrove and Cam Allen added singles.

The Storm led 3-2 after the first period but trailed 5-4 heading into the third.

SPIRIT 7 FIREBIRDS 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Calem Mangone scored three goals and added an assist as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the visiting Flint Firebirds 7-2.

Michael Misa, Brody Najim, Carson Harmer and Kristian Epperson also scored for the Spirit (10-7-1-0), who were tied 1-1 after the first period but led 4-1 heading into the third. Sebastien Gervais chipped in with three assists.

Connor Clattenburg and Hayden Reid scored for the Firebirds (7-10-0-1).

WOLVES 3 ATTACK 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Ondrej Molnar had a goal and assist as the visiting Sudbury Wolves edged the Owen Sound Attack 3-1.

Rowan Henderson and Nathan Villeneuve also scored for the Wolves (9-7-2-0), who outshot the hosts 48-24.

Max Bleicher scored for the Attack (5-9-2-2), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third.

SPITFIRES 4 PETES 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Anthony Cristoforo had a goal and assist as the Windsor Spitfires defeated the visiting Peterborough Petes 4-1.

Owen Outwater, Josef Eichler and Ilya Protas also scored for the West Division-leading Spitfires (13-4-1-0), who outshot the Petes 35-20.

Grayden Strohack scored for the Petes (1-13-1-3), who led 1-0 after the first period and were tied 1-1 heading into the third.

GENERALS 3 RANGERS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Calum Ritchie had two goals and an assist as the Oshawa Generals edged the visiting Kitchener Rangers 3-2.

Luke Torrance also scored for the Generals (11-7-1-0), who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

Carson Campbell and Luca Romano scored for the Midwest Division-leading Rangers (13-3-2-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2024.

