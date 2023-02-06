OHL roundup: Oster frustrates Otters as Generals post 4-0 win

OSHAWA, Ont. — Ryan Gagnier scored twice, Calum Ritchie chipped in with two assists and netminder Jacob Oster stopped all 31 shots fired his way as the Oshawa Generals blanked the visiting Erie Otters 4-0 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday.

Nikita Parfenyuk and Dylan Roobroeck also scored for the Generals (20-22-1-3).

The Otters (16-26-1-4) outshot the Generals 31-21, including 11-5 in the third period but they couldn’t solve Oster.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

—

SPITFIRES 8 ATTACK 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Jacob Maillet scored twice and added three assists as the Windsor Spitfires burned the visiting Owen Sound Attack 8-1.

Matthew Maggio, Aidan Castle, Oliver Peer, Liam Greentree, Rodwin Dionicio and Cole Davis also scored for the Spitfires (32-12-3-1). Maggio also chipped in with four assists.

Matthew Papais scored for the Attack (25-17-4-1), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 7-1 heading into the third.

—

67’S 4 STING 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Brady Stonehouse’s goal at 14:19 of the third period stood up as the winner as the Ottawa 67’s edged the Sarnia Sting 4-3.

Vinzenz Rohrer, Logan Morrison and Luca Pinelli also scored for the East Division-leading 67’s (35-9-2-2).

Sandis Vilmanis, Ethan Del Mastro and Nolan Burke scored for the Sting (25-15-4-2).

—

STEELHEADS 4 GREYHOUNDS 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Luke Misa scored twice, including at 19:12 of the third period, as the Mississauga Steelheads tripped the host Soo Greyhounds 4-3.

Zander Veccia and Angus MacDonell also scored for the Steelheads (24-20-4-0).

Kalvyn Watson, with two, and Marco Mignosas replied for the Greyhounds (14-22-7-5).

—

STORM 6 RANGERS 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Braeden Bowman scored twice to lead the Guelph Storm to a 6-2 victory over the Kitchener Rangers.

Payton Robinson, Ben McFarlane, Max Namestnikov and Valentin Zhugin had the other goals for the Storm (22-21-4-1).

Danny Zhilkin and Lleyton Moore netted singles for the Rangers (21-23-2-0).

—

COLTS 2 WOLVES 1 (OT)

SUDBURY, Ont. — Ethan Cardwell scored at 3:39 of overtime to give the visiting Barrie Colts a 2-1 victory over the Sudbury Wolves.

Jacob Frasca scored in regulation for the Colts (27-13-5-2), while goaltender Anson Thornton stopped 38 shots.

Chase Coughlan had the lone goal for the Wolves (19-21-5-2), while goalie Nate Krawchuk made 28 saves.

—

BATTALION 9 FRONTENACS 1

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Ty Nelson scored three goals as the North Bay Battalion whipped the Kingston Frontenacs 9-1.

Kyle McDonald scored twice for the Central Division-leading Battalion (34-13-1-1), while Nikita Tarasevich, Anthony Romani, Brett Bouchard and Liam Arnsby netted singles.

Ian Lemieux scored for the Frontenacs (23-22-1-2).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2023.