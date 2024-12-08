OHL roundup: Pharand lights up Wolves’ power play in 5-4 overtime win over Firebirds

SUDBURY, Ont. — Alex Pharand scored a pair of power-play goals and Donovan McCoy scored at 2:13 of overtime as the Sudbury Wolves defeated the visiting Flint Firebirds 5-4 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday night.

Ondrej Molnar and Chase Coughlan also scored for the Wolves (15-8-4-0), who led 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third. Kieron Walton chipped in with two assists

Matthew Mania, Connor Clattenburg, Blake Smith and Kaden Pitre scored for the Firebirds (11-14-1-1), who outshot the hosts 45-27. Smith also had two assists.

The Wolves went 2-for-3 on the power play, while the Firebirds were 1-for-5.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

—

ATTACK 3 GREYHOUNDS 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Tristan Delisle’s goal at 8:36 of the third period snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the Owen Sound Attack to a 3-1 win over the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Sam McCue and Ben Cormier also scored for the Attack (8-16-2-3), who outshot the visitors 34-30.

Justin Cloutier scored for the Greyhounds (13-15-0-0), who trailed 1-0 after the first period. The second was scoreless.

—

SPIRIT 6 GENERALS 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Calem Mangone scored three goals as the Saginaw Spirit topped the visiting Oshawa Generals 6-1.

Michael Misa also scored twice for the Spirit (15-12-1-0), while Joey Willis netted a single.

Colby Barlow scored for the East Division-leading Generals (18-10-1-1), who outshot the hosts 34-31.

—

RANGERS 3 SPITFIRES 2 (SO)

WINDSOR, Ont. — Trent Swick scored the only goal of a three-round shootout to lift the visiting Kitchener Rangers to a 3-2 victory over the Windsor Spitfires.

Tanner Lam and Jack Pridham scored in regulation for the Rangers (21-5-2-1), who were outshot 35-22.

Ethan Martin and Ilya Protas scored for the West Division-leading Spitfires (19-6-2-1), who led 2-1 after the first period and headed into the third period tied 2-2.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2024.