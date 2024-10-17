OHL Roundup: Pharand scores twice as Wolves top Greyhounds 3-1

October 17, 2024 at 3 h 05 min
The Canadian Press
SUDBURY, Ont. — Alex Pharand scored twice, and the Sudbury Wolves downed the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 3-1 in Ontario Hockey League action on Wednesday.

The two sides were tied at 1-1 after the first period, but Kieron Walton gave the Wolves (4-4-0) the edge 8:14 into the second before Pharand scored into an empty net on a power play with 19 seconds left on the game clock.

Justin Cloutier had the lone goal for the Greyhounds (4-4-0).

Sudbury goalie Finn Marshall made 19 saves, and Charlie Schenkel stopped 33 of the 35 shots he faced for Sault Ste. Marie.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2024.

