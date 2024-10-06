OHL roundup: Pinelli, Foster help 67’s beat Battalion 6-3

OTTAWA — Luca Pinelli and Cooper Foster each scored three times as the Ottawa 67’s defeated the visiting North Bay Battalion 6-3 in Ontario Hockey League action at TD Place on Saturday.

The 67’s outshot the Battalion 14-3 in the first period, but the teams were scoreless heading into the dressing room for the intermission.

Henry Mews had two assists for the 67’s, who improved to 2-1.

Ryder Carey, Ethan Procyszyn and Aaron Enright scored for the Battalion, who slipped to 3-2.

Both teams went 2-for-3 on the power play, and the 67’s outshot the visitors 35-19.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

—

STEELHEADS 6 KNIGHTS 3

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Adam Zidlicky and Carson Rehkopf each scored twice and Porter Martone had a goal and two assists as the Brampton Steelheads beat the visiting London Knights 6-3.

Spencer Sova also scored for the unbeaten Steelheads (4-0), who led 3-0 after the first period and 6-1 heading into the third.

Cohen Bidgood scored twice for the Knights (2-2), while Blake Arrowsmith added a single.

—

FIREBIRDS 3 STING 2 (OT)

FLINT, Mich. — Kaden Pitre scored at 1:39 of overtime to lift the Flint Firebirds past the visiting Sarnia Sting 3-2.

Jimmy Lombardi and Christopher Thibodeau scored in regulation time for the Firebirds (3-1).

Beckham Edwards scored twice for the Sting (1-1-1-1).

—

SPITFIRES 5 BULLDOGS 1

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Ryan Abraham scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Windsor Spitfires beat the Brantford Bulldogs 5-1.

Jack Nesbitt, AJ Spellacy, Cole Davis and Ilya Protas also scored for the Spitfires (4-0-1-0).

Noah Nelson scored for the Bulldogs (1-3-).

—

RANGERS 3 ATTACK 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Antonino Pugliese scored the game-winner at 16:53 of the third period as the visiting Kitchener Rangers edged the Owen Sound Attack 3-2.

Adrian Misaljevic and Luca Romano also scored for the Rangers (1-2-1-0).

Declan Waddick and Jake Crawford scored for the Attack (1-3).

—

COLTS 2 WOLVES 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Zach Wigle scored the game-winner at 5:57 of the second period as the Barrie Colts edged the visiting Sudbury Wolves 2-1.

Evan Passmore also scored for the Colts, who improved to 2-2.

Kieron Walton scored for the Wolves, who slipped to 2-2.

—

SPIRIT 7 OTTERS 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Michael Misa had two goals and added an assist as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the visiting Erie Otters 7-3.

Joey Willis, Ethan Hay, Nic Sima, Kristian Epperson and Carson Harmer also scored for the Spirit, who improved to 4-0-1-0.

Dyland Edwards, Gabriel Frasca and Pano Fimis scored for the Otters, who slipped to 2-2.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2024.