OHL roundup: Pinelli, Foster help 67’s beat Battalion 6-3

October 6, 2024 at 2 h 44 min
Reading time: 2 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

OTTAWA — Luca Pinelli and Cooper Foster each scored three times as the Ottawa 67’s defeated the visiting North Bay Battalion 6-3 in Ontario Hockey League action at TD Place on Saturday.

The 67’s outshot the Battalion 14-3 in the first period, but the teams were scoreless heading into the dressing room for the intermission.

Henry Mews had two assists for the 67’s, who improved to 2-1.

Ryder Carey, Ethan Procyszyn and Aaron Enright scored for the Battalion, who slipped to 3-2.

Both teams went 2-for-3 on the power play, and the 67’s outshot the visitors 35-19.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

STEELHEADS 6 KNIGHTS 3

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Adam Zidlicky and Carson Rehkopf each scored twice and Porter Martone had a goal and two assists as the Brampton Steelheads beat the visiting London Knights 6-3.

Spencer Sova also scored for the unbeaten Steelheads (4-0), who led 3-0 after the first period and 6-1 heading into the third.

Cohen Bidgood scored twice for the Knights (2-2), while Blake Arrowsmith added a single.

FIREBIRDS 3 STING 2 (OT)

FLINT, Mich. — Kaden Pitre scored at 1:39 of overtime to lift the Flint Firebirds past the visiting Sarnia Sting 3-2.

Jimmy Lombardi and Christopher Thibodeau scored in regulation time for the Firebirds (3-1).

Beckham Edwards scored twice for the Sting (1-1-1-1).

SPITFIRES 5 BULLDOGS 1

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Ryan Abraham scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Windsor Spitfires beat the Brantford Bulldogs 5-1.

Jack Nesbitt, AJ Spellacy, Cole Davis and Ilya Protas also scored for the Spitfires (4-0-1-0).

Noah Nelson scored for the Bulldogs (1-3-).

RANGERS 3 ATTACK 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Antonino Pugliese scored the game-winner at 16:53 of the third period as the visiting Kitchener Rangers edged the Owen Sound Attack 3-2.

Adrian Misaljevic and Luca Romano also scored for the Rangers (1-2-1-0).

Declan Waddick and Jake Crawford scored for the Attack (1-3).

COLTS 2 WOLVES 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Zach Wigle scored the game-winner at 5:57 of the second period as the Barrie Colts edged the visiting Sudbury Wolves 2-1.

Evan Passmore also scored for the Colts, who improved to 2-2.

Kieron Walton scored for the Wolves, who slipped to 2-2.

SPIRIT 7 OTTERS 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Michael Misa had two goals and added an assist as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the visiting Erie Otters 7-3.

Joey Willis, Ethan Hay, Nic Sima, Kristian Epperson and Carson Harmer also scored for the Spirit, who improved to 4-0-1-0.

Dyland Edwards, Gabriel Frasca and Pano Fimis scored for the Otters, who slipped to 2-2.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Pinto nets hat trick to lead Senators past Canadiens 4-2
Ontario News

Pinto nets hat trick to lead Senators past Canadiens 4-2

OTTAWA — Shane Pinto capped off the NHL pre-season with a hat trick, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 4-2 victory over the Montreal…