OHL roundup: Pinelli scores three as 67’s beat Wolves 6-3

October 28, 2024 at 0 h 41 min
Reading time: 2 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
SUDBURY, Ont. — Luca Pinelli scored three goals, including two on the power play, as the Ottawa 67’s defeated the Sudbury Wolves 6-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday at Sudbury Community Arena.

Will Gerrior, Josh Brady and Nic Whitehead also scored for the 67’s (4-6-1-1), who led 3-1 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third.

Lucas Di Giantommaso scored twice for the Wolves (7-5), who outshot the visitors 45-29. Alex Pharand netted a single for the hosts.

The 67’s went 2-for-5 on the power play, while the Wolves were 1-for-5.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

FRONTENACS 6 BATTALION 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Tuomas Uronen and Luke McNamara each scored twice to lead the visiting Kingston Frontenacs to a 6-2 win over the North Bay Battalion.

Jacob Battaglia and Tyler Hopkins also scored for the Frontenacs (5-4-4-0).

Owen Van Steensel scored twice for the Battalion (7-6-1-0), who outshot the visitors 34-31.

KNIGHTS 5 STING 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Landon Sim had two goals to lead the visiting London Knights to a 5-2 win over the Sarnia Sting.

Evan Van Gorp, Denver Barkey and Easton Cowan also scored for the Knights (8-4), who outshot the hosts 40-23.

Easton Wainwright and Casey Bridgewater scored for the Sting (6-4-1-3).

STEELHEADS 10 STORM 1

GUELPH, Ont. — Adam Zidlicky scored three goals and added two assists as the visiting Brampton Steelheads whipped the Guelph Storm 10-1.

Porter Martone and Luke Misa each scored twice for the Steelheads (6-4-1-0), while Kieran Witkowski, Lucas Karmiris and Jack Van Volsen netted singles.

Dawson Morris scored for the Storm (3-8-0-1), who were outshot 46-40. The Storm trailed 5-0 after the first period and 9-0 heading into the third.

GENERALS 7 PETES 5

OSHAWA, Ont. — Beckett Sennecke scored three goals, including the winner midway through the third period, as the Oshawa Generals edged the Peterborough Petes 7-5.

Colby Barlow scored twice for the Generals (7-6-1-0), while Luca Marrelli and Lauri Sinivuori added singles. Calum Ritchie chipped in with three assists.

Aiden Young scored the hat trick for the winless Petes (0-10-1-1), while Francis Parish and Colin Fitzgerald netted singles.

The Generals outshot the Petes 38-17.

SPIRIT 5 ATTACK 4 (SO)

SAGINAW, Mich. — Sebastien Gervais scored in the eighth round of the shootout to lift the Saginaw Spirit to a 5-4 win over the visiting Owen Sound Attack.

Graydon Jones scored twice in regulation for the Spirit (7-5-1-0), while Carson Harmer and Michael Misa netted singles.

Antonio Tersigni scored three goals for the Attack (3-7-1-2), and Sam McCue added a single.

The Spirit outshot the Attack 46-28.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2024.

