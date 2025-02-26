OHL roundup: Pridham leads Rangers to 6-1 win over Storm

KITCHENER, Ont. — Jack Pridham scored twice, Christian Humphreys had a goal and two assists and the Kitchener Rangers beat the Guelph Storm 6-1 in Ontario Hockey League action on Tuesday night at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

Luke Ellinas, Matthew Andonovski and Haeden Ellis also scored for the Rangers (41-13-4-1), who outshot the visitors 44-27. Trent Swick and Luca Romano each chipped in with two assists.

Charlie Paquette scored for the Storm (18-29-5-3), who led 1-0 after the first period but trailed 2-1 heading into the third.

The Storm went 1-for-1 on the power play, while the Rangers were 2-for-5.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Tuesday:

—

GREYHOUNDS 6 BATTALION 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Brady Martin had two goals and three assists, Marco Mignosa had two goals and an assist, and the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds beat the visiting North Bay Battalion 6-3.

Spencer Evans and Christopher Brown also scored for the Greyhounds (23-32-2-1), who led 2-1 after the first period and 5-3 heading into the third.

Shamar Moses, Zach Wilson and Ethan Procyszyn scored for the Battalion (23-29-4-0), who were outshot 29-27.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2025.