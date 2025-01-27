OHL roundup: Protas paces Spitfires to 5-2 win over Steelheads

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ilya Protas scored twice and added an assist as the Windsor Spitfires beat the visiting Brampton Steelheads 5-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday at the WFCU Centre.

Noah Morneau, Liam Greentree and Ryan Abraham also scored for the West Division-leading Spitfires (33-10-2-1), who were outshot 25-24. Tnias Mathurin chipped in with three assists, while Greentree had a pair.

Lucas Karmiris and Carson Rehkopf scored for the Steelheads (19-17-8-0), who trailed 2-0 after the first period but went into the third tied 2-2.

The Spitfires went 1-for-6 on the power play, while the Steelheads were 1-for-8.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

—

STORM 6 GENERALS 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Charlie Paquette scored three goals as the visiting Guelph Storm marched past the Oshawa Generals 6-1.

Hunter McKenzie, Ryan McGuire and Parker Snelgrove also scored for the Storm (14-25-4-1), who were outshot 39-23. Storm goaltender Colin Ellsworth made 38 saves.

Colby Barlow scored for the East Division-leading Generals (27-15-3-1).

—

SPIRIT 7 67’S 2

OTTAWA, Ont. — Zayne Parekh scored three goals as the visiting Saginaw Spirit squashed the Ottawa 67’s 7-2.

Xander Velliaris, Michael Misa, Sebastien Gervais and Liam Storch also scored for the Spirit (23-19-1-1), who outshot the hosts 29-27.

Frankie Marrelli and Will Gerrior scored for the 67’s (15-22-3-5).

—

ICEDOGS 6 OTTERS 3

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Ryan Roobroeck scored a goal and added two assists as the Niagara IceDogs defeated the visiting Erie Otters 6-3.

Sean Doherty, Matthew Virgilio, Andrei Loshko, Noah Van Vliet and Max Crete also scored for the IceDogs (27-15-2-2), who were outshot 45-25.

Pano Fimis scored twice for the Otters (22-17-3-1), while Tyler Challenger netted a single.

—

BATTALION 3 WOLVES 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Jacob Therrien scored the winning goal at 11:52 of the third period as the North Battalion edged the Sudbury Wolves 3-2.

Zach Wigle and Nolan Laird also scored for the Battalion (17-23-3-0).

Nathan Villeneuve and Quentin Musty scored for the Wolves (22-17-5-0), who outshot the hosts 43-29.

—

KNIGHTS 7 GREYHOUNDS 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Sam Dickinson had a goal and two assists as the visiting London Knights defeated the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 7-3.

Landon Sim, Cam Allen, Oliver Bonk, Kasper Halttunen, Evan Van Gorp and Blake Montgomery also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (37-7-1-0), who outshot the hosts 41-28.

Justin Cloutier scored twice for the Greyhounds (19-25-1-0), while Chase Reid netted a single.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2025.