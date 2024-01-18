OHL roundup: Ranger storm to 5-1 win

GUELPH, Ont. — Trent Swick scored twice as Kitchener Rangers defeated Guelph Storm.

Simon Motew, Tanner Lam and Luca Romano all scored once for Kitchener.

Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons saved 18 of 19 shots.

Jett Luchanko scored once for Guelph.

Storm goaltender Damian Slavik saved 19 of 21 shots and Storm goaltender Brayden Gillespie saved 4 of 7 shots.

BULLDOGS 3 GENERALS 2

BRANTFORD – Zakary Lavoie knocked in the game-winning goal at 6:00 in the third period as the Bulldogs edged the Generals.

Noah Nelson, Jake O’Brien and Zakary Lavoie all scored once for Brantford.

Bulldogs netminder Matteo Drobac saved 18 of 20 shots.

Connor Punnett and Rasmus Kumpulainen all scored once for Oshawa.

Generals goaltender Jacob Oster saved 18 of 21 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2024.