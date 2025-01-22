OHL roundup: Rangers beat Knights 5-2 in battle of division powers

January 22, 2025 at 2 h 28 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

KITCHENER, Ont. — The Kitchener Rangers scored on the power play and twice while short-handed en route to a 5-2 win over the visiting London Knights in the lone Ontario Hockey League game on Tuesday’s schedule.

Jack Pridham had a goal and assist for the Rangers (31-9-3-1), who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third. Matthew Andonovski, Cameron Mercer, Tanner Lam and Trent Swick (empty-netter) also scored for the hosts.

The Rangers, who are second in the Midwest Division behind the front-running Knights, are now only three points back of the visitors.

Landon Sim and Blake Montgomery scored for the Knights (34-7-1-0), who battled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game at 2-2, but Pridham’s power-play goal at 17:24 of the second proved to be the winning goal.

The Rangers went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Knights were 0-for-4 with the man advantage. Both teams had 30 shots on goal.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

OHL roundup: Knights edge Rangers 3-2 in Midwest Division power struggle

LONDON, Ont. — Jacob Julien's seventh goal of the season, scored at 16:19 of the second period, stood…

Ontario News

OHL: London Knights win 12th straight, close to within one point of Kitchener Rangers

KITCHENER, Ont. — Sam Dickinson put away the eventual winner as the London Knights defeated the Kitchener…

Ontario News

Kitchener Rangers top Flint Firebirds 4-3 in shootout in OHL action

KITCHENER, Ont. — Trent Swick and Tanner Lam scored in the shootout to lift the Kitchener Rangers to…