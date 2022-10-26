OHL roundup: Rangers calm the Storm 7-1 for fourth straight win

October 26, 2022 at 1 h 31 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press

KITCHENER, Ont. — Mitchell Martin had three goals and an assist, Francesco Pinelli scored twice, and Ty Hollett chipped in with three assists as the Kitchener Rangers won their fourth consecutive Ontario Hockey League game by crushing the visiting Guelph Storm 7-1 on Tuesday.

The Rangers, who started the season with five straight losses, and are now 4-5-0. Adam Zidlicky and Reid Valade also scored for Kitchener.

Sasha Pastujov scored for the Storm (1-7-2), who are winless in their last six games.

The Storm outshot the Rangers 32-30 in the lone OHL game of the night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2022.

